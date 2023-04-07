“He is larger than Life” most of us instantly visualize Stan Ellsworth
We Lost an Icon - Stan Ellsworth passed away on March 30th, 2023.
I BELIEVE, THAT IF YOU’RE QUIET AND REFLECTIVE ENOUGH IN THOSE HALLOWED PLACES, YOU MIGHT HEAR SOME THINGS DEEP IN YOUR HEART THAT WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE TO YOU.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stan epitomized that phrase in every aspect you could imagine. From his stature to his huge heart and generous soul, to his massive love of his country and all of its amazing history.
— Stan Ellsworth
It doesn’t take one long to realize that Stan has a larger-than-life reach. He has touched endless people with his passion, love of history and particularly his patriotic spirit.
Stan had a unique idea for a television series American Ride that was a brilliant concept that reached young people and non-history types of all ages. His efforts instilled a whole new love and meaning to the subject US History. He served his country on the back of a Harley motorcycle, in the best way he knew how, by teaching American history. An unconventional teacher with an unconventional classroom, beloved by millions.
People love the way Stan has of bringing America's history and heroes to us, in a very personal way that ensures we understand the sacrifices of individuals and never forget them. His book, Renegades & Rebels: Epic & True Stories of our Revolutionary Heroes is an extension of his efforts to recognize and remember those individuals that have not received the recognition they deserve.
For those reasons and so much more, Stan Ellsworth has been a dear friend and a huge part of the Colonial Flag Foundation. Our goals and mission of remembering and honoring the heroes in service of the United States of America have been a perfect fit. Stan has generously given of his time and talents over the years to bring awareness to our programs and to honor the individuals that we remember with each posted flag on fields from coast to coast.
It is, therefore fitting that we honor a hero in our lives, Stan Ellsworth, and pledge to honor and remember his legacy through our Healing Field and Field of Honor flag displays; continuing to honor and remember each and every individual in service of the United States of America that have created our powerful history and ensure that legacy and history continues for generations to come.
Stan Ellsworth will be dearly missed.
A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of his family. If you would like to contribute, please visit Stan Ellsworth Go Fund Me
