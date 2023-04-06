Armada Hoffler to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 9th

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.



To listen to the call, dial (+1) 888-259-6580 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 514-316-5035 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 47149616. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company’s website, ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Friday, June 9, 2023. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 877-674-7070 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 416-764-8692 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 149616 #. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

Dir. Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 612-4248