CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on a third $50 million tranche of $300 million Buyback Program  

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under a third $50 million tranche (the “Third Tranche”) in the framework of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions in the period March 28, 2023 to March 31, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Third Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €22,225,313.18 ($23,818,598.87) for a total amount of 1,654,734 common shares purchased.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (**)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) March 28, 2023 3,882 13.6084 52,827.81 57,270.63 March 31, 2023 154,147 13.9779 2,154,651.35 2,343,183.34 158,029 - 2,207,479.16 2,400,453.97

As of March 31, 2023, the Company currently held 24,848,943 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buy_Back.

