Supplements Industry Experts and Innovators Share Views on Technological Change

Policy2050 Supplements Report Featured Experts in the Supplements Report Featured Experts in the Supplements Report

Experts from the dietary supplements/CPG industry and nutritional sciences contributed insights to a new report.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A report has been released that could help the supplements industry and its investors to better align with current market conditions and public health goals. The 62-page Policy2050 report, titled “Innovations in Dietary Supplements: Brand Tactics and Consumer Trends (2023-2025),” documents the technological evolutions now occurring in the supplements industry and gathers insights directly from innovators/experts leading the way. As a result of health/wellness consumer trends and data-driven business strategies, the global supplements market could soon register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the range of 7.3%–9%, according to market forecasts.

To establish credibility in new or niche categories of supplements, disruptive brands commit to rigorous product design that anticipates needs and potential criticisms. They often nurture relationships with leading athletes and sports leagues, or other influencers representing the target market. Disruptors are also creating digital content, layering on certifications, identifying trends, and recontextualizing or segmenting categories to better connect with consumers as well as retail buyers.

As consumers of supplements share experiences on social media and in biohacking forums, continuously experiment, and increase their consumption, especially in sports nutrition, different segments are primed for different growth rates. Some consumers’ interest in supplements runs even deeper, reflecting a growing self-awareness or exploration of the natural world.

The new report from Policy2050.com establishes a tactical playbook for the quickly changing dietary supplements industry and its health/wellness retail partners. The findings are also relevant to government bodies and NGOs with consumer protection or public health mandates. To illuminate market dynamics, the analysis provides case studies of disruptive supplement startups. It also dives into relevant consumer trends and government regulations.

The report provides comprehensive answers to the following questions:

• How are supplement startups using R&D and personalization to evolve categories?

• How do strategic partnerships and acquisitions help to establish credibility?

• What are some of the e-commerce tactics that disruptive supplement brands use?

• What are some of the health/wellness consumer trends driving growth?

• How could consumer skepticism and government regulation drive change?

• What are possible growth trajectories for dietary supplements?



FEATURED EXPERTS:

Dietary supplement, CPG, and nutritional science experts interviewed for this report include:

• Jonathan Tofel, Founder/CEO, Mission Field® LLC

• Daniel Vice, Co-founder & Director, Doseology Sciences Inc.

• Dr. Andrew Brandeis, CEO and Co-Founder, OK Capsule

• Jeff Stevens, CEO, Psyched Wellness

• Kimberly Gomer MS, RD/LDN, Director of Nutrition, Body Beautiful Miami

• Daniel Powers, Founder, The Botanical Institute

• Murad Assaggaf, Director, UNOMED Limited (Ireland)



ABOUT POLICY2050.COM

Policy2050.com provides business news and analysis. We seek to influence the future of tech policy and business strategy in order to bring about a sustainable, fair, and vibrant economy.