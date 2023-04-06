Submit Release
Governor Wes Moore Proclaims April 5 Maryland Arbor Day

Governor Wes Moore proclaimed April 5, 2023 the 140th Maryland Arbor Day celebration. Maryland Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated the first Wednesday in April each year, and National Arbor Day is celebrated the last Friday of April each year.

Following an annual tradition, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz honored Maryland Arbor Day by presenting tree seedlings grown at the state nursery in Caroline County to the members of the Board of Public Works – Governor Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman, and state Treasurer Dereck E. Davis. Governor Wes Moore proclaimed April 5, 2023 the 140th Maryland Arbor Day celebration.

Board members received note cards featuring artwork from the 2023 Arbor Day poster contest, an annual event showcasing the creative talents of fifth graders across the state. Maryland First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore served as a guest judge in selecting the winners this year; a red bud seedling was sent to her office in appreciation.

Additionally, Maryland Forest Service staff delivered seedlings and note cards to the Maryland General Assembly, where the House and Senate each joined with Department of Natural Resources officials to honor Maryland’s Tree Farmers of the Year and also Tree Inspector of the Year.

