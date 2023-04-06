QikyKidz LLC- Launches Innovative Learning Program to Nourish Inquisitive Young Minds

The Idea Behind Qikykidz Is To Make Learning Fun And Enjoyable For Children!
Our book series support the development of positive habits in kids and provides grandparents with a means to encourage and contribute to their grand children's educational journey”
— Sharmeika Davis
QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- QikyKidz is an organization focused on nourishing inquisitive minds, and it is revolutionizing how children learn. The institution believes students should be motivated to study with an open mind. To achieve this goal, QikyKidz focuses on high-impact teaching techniques, including explicit instruction, feedback, numerous exposures, teamwork, and conceptual understanding.
Learning should be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, and QikyKidz has designed programs to foster a love for learning in students of all ages. The QikyKidz team is dedicated to providing the highest quality educational experience for students and is committed to help them reach their full potential.
QikyKidz's ecosystem of books aims to strengthen the bond between grandparents and grandchildren by creating a universe filled with amiable characters. These books are not just enjoyable but also provide the means for children to develop a love for learning.
QikyKidz has a team of senior school instructors, educational administrators, and Curriculum Experts with extensive pedagogical and subject matter knowledge. Their team of experienced educators and marketing professionals’ work together to create a comprehensive school delivery program tailored to meet each student's needs. Their programs are designed to help students develop the knowledge and skills they require to succeed in the classroom and beyond.
QikyKidz's primary objective is to become a catalyst that fosters the bond between children and adults by simplifying learning using storytelling techniques. Their books are enjoyable for children while, at the same time, motivating them to enjoy learning and studying.
QikyKidz's book series uses Mr. Knozi as the main mascot, which exhorts readers to enquire about things and develop an insightful understanding. As a result, the book series supports the development of positive habits in kids and provides grandparents with a means to encourage and contribute to their grandchildren's educational journey.
With QikyKidz's high-impact teaching techniques and commitment to make learning fun, parents and grandparents can assure the fact that their children are in good hands. The institution's dedication to nurture inquisitive young minds and fostering their interest in learning is evidently represented in every book published by QikyKidz.
To learn more about their programs and how they can help your child reach their educational goals. Contact QikyKidz by visiting their website at www.qikykidz.com and learn more about how QikyKidz can help/assist your child achieve their full potential.
Author/ Editor- Nathan Enoch Burridge
Nathan Enoch Burridge has been a part of the Digital Marketing Industry as a Writer for years. His passion is to help people in every aspect of online marketing flows through his in-depth expertise and industry coverage. Nathan Burridge is also an author for several niches, including tech blogs
