New Sci-Fi Novel Claims Mars Life Will Be Corpocratic

Book Cover, The planet Mars

Brave New Mars predicts what will happen when billionaires install a Corpocracy on the Martian Frontier.

Billionaires Own the Rockets; They may Buy the Destinations Too

When it's done for profit, all the love goes away.”
— Somerset Meece
KEY WEST, FL, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Sci-Fi Novel Claims Mars Will Become a Corpocracy

Trips to Mars may happen within this decade. SpaceX corporation is building very large rocket ships it calls "Starships" in Brownsville Texas. Reporters are onsite and streaming live internet video of the process of building a rocket to Mars. Their website states their goal is to produce "the world's most powerful space launch vehicle ever developed, a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond."

SpaceX is owned by a former World's Richest Person, Elon Musk.

Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon.com, is a multibillionaire who is also building a reusable orbital rocket that will encourage Lunar and Martian travel.

Richard Branson is a multibillionaire developing spaceliners that can fly across the Atlantic Ocean in two hours by hop, skipping and jumping over the threshold of space where there's no air resistance.
These are overly ambitious men who keep reaching up.

"Brave New Mars" is a just-launched science fiction novel which proclaims Mars Life will be acquired by billionaires who will establish another Corpocracy where Commerce runs everything, instead of Democracy, where the people may rule their own destiny.

The author, Somerset Meece, grew up in the Air Force during the dawn of the jet age and expected aerospace technology would have us traveling to Mars long before now. He is a member of aerospace and astronomy societies and loves 'good' science fiction movies. That is why this novel reads as smoothly as movie visuals. Somerset sharpened his novelist's pen on a debut novel titled "Tin Can," about the destroyer he served on during the Tonkin Gulf Incidents of 1964 that provoked an unjust war.

Blue Ink Reviews says; "Brave New Mars is a high tech, futuristic, rocket-head drama, coated with a thoughtful grasp of the human psyche and examining the obsessive pursuit of wealth and power and how it consumes the freedom of its victims."

"Brave New Mars,” ISBN 9798987065518, is available from Amazon in hardcover for $25.02 Also in softcover or Kindle reader.

Contact SomersetMeece@allenmeece.com or navigaiter@gmail.com or goto website; https://allenmeece.com

Somerset Meece
Self-publishing Author
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube

