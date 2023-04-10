EDRM Announces ModeOne as Newest Trusted Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce ModeOne Technologies, Inc. (“ModeOne”), the developer of a revolutionary SaaS tool that automates the remote collection and analysis of mobile data stored on smartphones, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

As organizations continue to rely on electronic data, eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in helping them manage their legal and compliance obligations. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

"I am truly honored to be invited to join the EDRM Global Advisory Council on behalf of ModeOne,” said Matthew Rasmussen, founder and CEO at ModeOne. “As a former end-user and now leading provider of cutting-edge solutions, I am excited to collaborate with esteemed colleagues and thought leaders to drive innovation and advance best practices. I look forward to sharing ModeOne's unique perspectives and expertise and working together to shape the future of e-discovery and information governance."

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like ModeOne are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“ModeOne’s dashboard-based remote smartphone collection platform is an eDiscovery practitioner’s dream,” explained Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to partner with ModeOne to shine the light on this elegantly designed, time and cost saving offering,” she added.

This partnership allows ModeOne access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about ModeOne’s innovative smartphone collection platform and pricing at https://modeone.io.

About ModeOne

ModeOne offers the industry’s first automated, fully-remote mobile data acquisition solution with global reach. Our patented SaaS technology helps clients target, collect, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. ModeOne’s senior leadership and consulting team offers over 90 years of litigation services and technology experience in electronic discovery, enterprise data security, evidence management, and digital forensics. Please contact us at info@modeone.io.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

