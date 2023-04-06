KeyWe Debuts with Disruptive Real Estate Technology Platform

Property Tech Start-up Merges Tools & Access to Property Content in Compact “Ecosystem” Platform to Make Home Buying and Selling Easier & Faster

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 06, 2023 -- In a move that promises to vastly improve real estate transaction efficiencies, KeyWe , Inc., a property technology start-up in Silicon Valley, today debuted with its breakthrough technology platform for home buying and selling. The system is the industry's first fully integrated solution designed to drive customer engagement at the earliest stage and dramatically reduce the time and effort associated with buying or selling a home. It gives brokers and agents an innovative engine to grow revenue and deepen brand loyalty, while smoothing the transaction process for buyers and sellers.



KeyWe was founded in 2021 by a team of real estate (RE) and technology experts to fix a problem that persistently inhibits growth for brokers/agents: the disaggregation of critical tools and real-time property information, and the lack of advanced analytics. This “silo” dynamic makes transaction management extremely inefficient for motivated buyers/sellers, and difficult for brokers/agents to convert leads into customers. For RE professionals, aggregation is the ‘Holy Grail’.

Although the RE industry has benefited from digital innovations, there are limitations because few products were developed specifically for the industry and user. RE professionals and their clients must utilize different tools for every step of the transaction process. KeyWe greatly simplifies the process by seamlessly integrating discovery, creation and management of property listings, real-time communication and chat, integrated scheduling, offer creation and management, and agent-to-agent referrals in one platform. Future features will include transaction management capabilities and a version that includes rentals. In addition, the system is designed to enable advanced analytics that will further accelerate efficiencies and drive informed decisions.

KeyWe Founder and CEO, Michael Riese, called the platform a ‘power tool for the RE industry’, noting that the concept emerged from his experiences as a RE professional. “The gaps are so obvious, yet the solution always was beyond reach,” he said. “The space is ripe for a solution that empowers brokers/agents with advanced capabilities, drives revenue growth, and increases their value to customers. The KeyWe platform delivers, while simultaneously reducing confusion and frustration for buyers and sellers.”

CTO, Brendan Logan, added, “In addition to rich functionality and a platform to enable advanced analytics, our priority was to make the user interface intuitive and uncomplicated, as well as elegant and attractive. We want RE professionals to migrate seamlessly to the platform, benefit immediately from its unique advantages, and extend the value to their customers.”

A closed Beta was recently completed following months of agent and user testing. The full solution will be rolled out initially across the U.S. West Coast, with plans to extend availability nationwide in the coming year. The system runs on Android, iOS and the web.

KeyWe makes home buying/selling easier for brokers/agents and buyers/sellers. By combining rich functionality and access to real-time property data in a compact platform, KeyWe transforms how real estate listings are delivered and managed, and vastly improves full-cycle transaction efficiencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, KeyWe is privately held and supported by investors. www.gokeywe.com/pro

