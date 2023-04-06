Governor Abbott Readies State Resources Ahead Of Flash Flood Threat In Southeast Texas

April 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of potential flash flooding expected to impact Texas Coastal Plains communities beginning today through Saturday.

“Texans in the Coastal Plains should prepare for heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding today through Saturday,” said Governor Abbott. “State resources are ready and being deployed to assist local officials requesting emergency assistance to protect their communities. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and follow flood safety tips. I thank our first responders for their leadership and dedication in keeping their fellow Texans safe this Easter weekend.”

National Weather Service forecasts show heavy rain and flash flood potential for East, Southeast, and South Texas through Friday, with a risk of severe weather as well. River flooding is possible along the coastal region through the weekend.

TDEM has activated the following resources at the Governor’s direction:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swift water boat squads, urban search and rescue teams

Swift water boat squads, urban search and rescue teams Texas Military Department: High profile vehicles, ground transportation company

At the Governor's direction, TDEM has the following state resources on standby to support flood response operations if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews, Incident Management Teams

Saw crews, Incident Management Teams Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat teams

Game Wardens and boat teams Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles

High profile vehicles Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to follow the following flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: ready.gov/kit

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways, and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don’t drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov/floods.