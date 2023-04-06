Asbury University in Kentucky experienced an unprecedented spiritual awakening in February, and the impact of the event reverberated around the world. The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny, written by Michael-John Toste, was christened at Immanuel College in Australia prior to the revival, and the movie Jesus Revolution has grossed $42 million in earnings domestically.

In these challenging times, America is experiencing a return to its spiritual roots. The dark times engulfing the youth and the country are beginning to lift, as a timely spiritual awakening unfolds. Brainsway, a neuroscience organization, reported that the suicide rate for college students is 7 per 100,000 or roughly 1,100 individuals annually. This is the second-leading cause of death among them.

The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny, by Michael-John Toste, is a dynamic Christian book with the vision to help college-age students and young leaders. The book's theme encourages young leaders to place their faith in God and find renewed hope as they reach for the stars. The author is donating copies of the book to college and university campuses nationwide.

The revival at Asbury University, which lasted for 16 days straight, was initiated by Generation Z students, known for being the least religious in America. The Holy Spirit outpouring went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, attracting people from 22 colleges. Over 50,000 people worldwide poured into Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, to experience the powerful atmosphere in a town with a population of 6,000. The movie, Jesus Revolution, documenting America's last great revival from the late 1960s and early 1970s driven by the youth, was released in theaters on February 24, and it broke box office expectations with a 99% approval rating among the general audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael-John Toste's book, The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny, the spiritual revival at Asbury University, and the movie, Jesus Revolution, are all part of a timely spiritual awakening that is impacting the youth and the country at large. This is a hopeful sign for the future, and it shows that America is returning to its spiritual roots in the face of challenging times.

