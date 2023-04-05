Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,845 in the last 365 days.

The SDG second half: Ideas for doing things differently

Researchers are beginning to draw links between patterns of collective behavior and global-scale environmental, social, and economic processes in real time. Jacob Taylor explores how behavioral science can help researchers, funders, and communities achieve the global-scale collaboration needed in the second half of the SDG era.

Continue Reading Arrow

You just read:

The SDG second half: Ideas for doing things differently

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more