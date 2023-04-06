HUMBL® Launches Web 3 Advertising and CRM Program Technologies

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) announced today the launch of its Web3 Ads™ and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) program technologies that will pair advertisers, brands, and customers directly through the HUMBL Wallet via blockchain technology. The HUMBL Wallet can be used to pair brands and customers with exclusive product drops, special offers, discount codes, special events access, loyalty programs and more.



The HUMBL Platform can also power the origin assurance and tracking of physical products, licensing, warranties and digital collectibles, which can be “Verified by BLOCKS” and committed to the “BLOCKS Registry” to ensure lifetime tracking and ownership within brand loyalty programs.

For example, HUMBL recently served as the digital collectibles provider for SDSU - Men’s Basketball on their run to the NCAA Championship Game, in which HUMBL Wallet holders were directly “air dropped” commemorative NFTs during various rounds of the tournament. This can be replicated across marketing levers such as rewards points, discount codes, special events access tickets, flash product sales and more for participating brands and corporations.

Digital advertising fraud is estimated at $60 Billion per year in a recent study by Cheq AI cybersecurity, entitled, “The Impact of Invalid Traffic on Marketing: How Bots and Fake Users Poison Your Entire Marketing Operation.” Fake product ratings and reviews alone are estimated to be as high as 42% on the world’s largest Web 2 marketplace platforms, according to web monitoring service Fakespot.

“Leading market research shows that Web 2 advertising solutions rely on “spray and pray” marketing tactics such as email blasts, display ads, fake profiles, fake reviews and bot manipulation with low conversion rates and heavily inflated traffic metrics,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote.

“By pairing brands and customers directly on Web 3 through the HUMBL Wallet, we can create a lifetime 1-1 digital connection for advertising and loyalty programs, along with real measurability of ad spending and sales conversions via blockchain technology. This can apply to programs ranging from consumer rewards points to luxury goods authentication programs.”

HUMBL does not require the use of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), in order to maintain user data privacy. HUMBL users will also be able to select preferences for the category of items for which they would like to receive special product drops, discount offers or new inventory notifications, so that they can better reduce and tailor the amount of offers they are receiving from advertisers.

Additionally, HUMBL users can select multiple zip codes to receive local offers, travel offers and coupon codes, without personal geo-location tracking to maintain their privacy. This data is not traceable back to a specific user or their demographics, thus enabling maximum anonymity and offer inclusion for all users with HUMBL verified profiles.

HUMBL will be providing analytics and KPI metrics dashboards for advertisers, along with fee-based and performance-based billing transactions depending on campaign types requested by the client. HUMBL will also serve traditional display and performance advertising via the HUMBL Search Engine for those advertisers seeking full campaign integrations.

HUMBL is a Web3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. The company also has an HUMBL Blockchain Services™ division for public and private sector clients.

