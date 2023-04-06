Interwoven Studios Opens New Cutting-Edge Production Space in Miracle Mile

Content creators, advertising agencies, marketers, musicians, and storytellers now have a production studio to bring their ideas to life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interwoven Studios, a provider of first-class creative production spaces within Los Angeles, is proud to announce the opening of a new flagship location in Los Angeles’s historic Miracle Mile neighborhood.

The new photo and video studio is a clean, professional, and acoustically-sound creative space for photography shoots, video shoots, product shoots, castings, podcasts, live streams, and much more. Featuring a 25' J-shaped cyclorama wall, infinity cove, green screen, colored seamless backdrops, and v-flat boards, the creative studio is built for creators to tell captivating stories and capture dynamic visual content.

"Interwoven Studios is where top brands, renowned photographers, social media stars, content creators and more can come and feel supported to create bold and unique visual assets,” said studio co-founder Chance Horky. “We are so excited to be bringing this space to the community.”

Unique to the flagship location is Interwoven's Content Concierge, an on-call service dedicated to making sure all client shoots are exceptional. This first-class production support is available by phone, text or email 24/7. The studio is also equipped with complimentary G&E equipment, with additional equipment packages available to rent.

Early clients of the space already include L'Officiel, Makeup by Mario, Zephani Jong, Topper Guild, Scout Model Agency, Alison Brie, ShopZero, Chromeo, Room1041, and HomeMade Projects.

“The Interwoven Studio at Miracle Mile isn’t merely a photography or video studio. We’ve built it to be an empowering space for artists and brands with everything they need to create powerful works of art. To help them carve unique brand identities and interesting brand narratives and grow their profile. In that sense, it’s an influencer studio for tomorrow’s disruptors,” added studio co-founder Harrison Sheinberg.

Creators and brands can now explore the features of the new location and book through Peerspace. For more information and to see examples of content shot at Interwoven Studios, visit the website.