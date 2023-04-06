NSF partnering with Brazilian counterpart agency to increase research collaboration

The U.S. National Science Foundation and the São Paulo Research Foundation, or FAPESP (in Portuguese, Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo), signed a memorandum of understanding this week to encourage and support interaction in areas of mutual interest and facilitate collaboration between U.S. and Brazilian researchers.

"NSF and FAPESP share a mutual commitment to the advancement of science and technology," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "I look forward to the tremendous opportunities that will result from this collaboration between our like-minded organizations. With this new partnership, we will be able to create more opportunities for collaborative research, STEM education and training"

Global partnerships play a key role in advancing scientific research and development. NSF and FAPESP have a history of collaboration in supporting research through bilateral activities like the Biodiversity on a Changing Planet program and Engineering Research Centers. The goal of this new partnership is to further expand NSF-FAPESP partnerships to generate valuable discoveries and innovations that may lead to breakthroughs in multiple areas of science and technology.

The memorandum was signed by the NSF director at NSF Headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, and by the head of FAPESP in São Paulo, Brazil.

For more information about NSF's international collaboration efforts and agency programs, visit nsf.gov. For information on FAPESP programs, visit fapesp.br/en.