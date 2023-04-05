Public Security Minister visits Japanese Coast Guard

VIETNAM, April 5 -

TOKYO – Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm on Wednesday met with representatives of the Japanese Coast Guard while on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, Major General Nagai Nobukazu, JCG Deputy Commander, spoke highly of the coordination between Japan and Việt Nam to ensure maritime security and safety, expressing the hope that the two forces will strengthen collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Minister Lâm enjoyed visiting the JCG and its coastal patrol ship Matsunami. He hoped JCG would continue to develop and fulfil tasks entrusted by the Japanese government and people.

Noting similarities between the JCG's tasks and the duties of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s waterway police, Lâm said the two forces should expand their cooperation; support each other in personnel training; promote the exchange of all-level delegations; and share experience and information in law enforcement at sea, preventing crimes, traffic patrol and control, fire prevention and search and rescue, and responding to natural disasters in internal waters and coastal areas.

The same day, Minister Lâm and the Ministry of Public Security’s high-ranking delegation left Tokyo, concluding their working visit to Japan. – VNS