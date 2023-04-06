There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,638 in the last 365 days.
John "JD" Mattera Launches Scholarship Fund for Tech Entrepreneurs
News Provided By
John "JD" Mattera, John Mattera Scholarship
April 06, 2023, 19:06 GMT
John "JD" Mattera
Boca Raton Entrepreneur John Mattera Gives Back To Tech Innovators
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs has announced the launch of its annual scholarship program for the 2023 academic year. The scholarship aims to support and inspire the next generation of tech-savvy business leaders in the United States. The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000, and the winner will be announced on December 15, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded through a competitive essay contest, with one deserving winner chosen based on their ability to think critically and creatively about the future of industry and technology.
To be eligible for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria: be a current business or tech undergraduate student enrolled at an accredited university in the United States or be a high school student who has received acceptance to attend a university within the United States with the intention of pursuing a business or tech degree. Participants are required to submit an original essay of no more than 1000 words, addressing the following thought-provoking question: “Identify a global industry that is primed for significant transformation and discuss how an innovative tech business idea could revolutionize the way it operates.”
John JD Mattera, the person running the scholarship, is particularly passionate about the fintech industry and has been a leading investor and entrepreneur in this field for many years. His investments have helped create and support many successful ventures, particularly in the areas of blockchain technology, tokenization, fintech. In addition to his work in private equity and investment firms, Mr. Mattera is also a philanthropist and supports a number of charitable causes. He established the Mattera Foundation, which supports organizations dedicated to education, healthcare, and community development. As part of his commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators, Mr. Mattera established the Mattera Reserve Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs. This scholarship provides financial assistance to U.S. undergraduate & graduate students who are pursuing degrees in technology or entrepreneurship. Through this scholarship, Mr. Mattera hopes to help students achieve their dreams and positively impact their fields.
The scholarship will be awarded through a competitive essay contest, with one deserving winner chosen based on their ability to think critically and creatively about the future of industry and technology. Applicants will need to outline a unique and innovative tech business concept that could effectively address current challenges, inefficiencies, or areas of potential growth within a chosen global industry. In their response, applicants should consider factors such as market feasibility, scalability, and the potential social, economic, and environmental impacts of their proposed business idea.
