Liquid Fertilizer Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 3.8% Forecast by 2027, Trends, Future Scope and Top Key Players

Increasing need for precision farming and crop protection and presence of necessary nutrients in liquid fertilizer are market for liquid fertilizers

Liquid Fertilizer Market Size – USD 2.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid fertilizer market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In farming, fertilizers is one of the largest expenses and hence, determining the suitable fertilizer and its correct application process is crucial. One of the greatest advantages of using liquid fertilizers is their immediate penetration. Also they help the plant get easy access to nutrients. Several farmers use liquid fertilizers to obtain immediate root growth in early season.

Organic liquid fertilizers are primarily produced from natural sources such as green waste and food waste, which are not toxic, and not harmful to any animal or human being. Since these fertilizers are organic, they provide soil with various nutrients. This in turn, improves the quality of soil.

There exist various application processes for liquid fertilizers, based on size of land. These processes include booms, sprayers, and misting. These are used to cover a large area.For small areas, hose sprayers and backpacks are used. This application process is similar to spraying water on crop.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Liquid Fertilizers market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Liquid Fertilizers market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Liquid Fertilizers market.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Liquid Fertilizers industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Yara International ASA, AgroLiquid AD, Nutri-Tech Solutions PtyLtd, ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Compo Expert GmbH, Kugler Company, Foxfarm Fertilizer

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In November 2020, AgroLiquid introduced springuP, a liquid phosphorus product. This invention would help boost crop productivity by providing phosphorus (P), potassium, and nitrogen at an early stage.

In March 2019, Yara International ASA launched Yaralix, a tool used in precision farming, which helps farmers to measure required crop nitrogen by using their smartphones.

The nitrogen segment has been dominating the global market for liquid fertilizers for years, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 32.0% in 2019. The adaptation of precision agriculture technology in region has been driving the market for liquid fertilizer.

Regional Landscape section of the Liquid Fertilizers report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Liquid Fertilizers Market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid fertilizer market based on nutrients type, manufacturing process, compounds, crop type, fertilizer application method, as follows:

Nutrients type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Phosphorus

Nitrogen

Potassium

Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Organic

Synthetic

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

CAN

UAN

MAP

DAP

Potassium Nitrate

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Liquid Fertilizers market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Liquid Fertilizers market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target liquid fertilizer market.

