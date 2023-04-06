Muck Rack Launches PressPal.ai, an AI-Powered Tool that Surfaces Relevant Journalists Based on Press Release Keywords

PressPal.ai Leverages Muck Rack's Industry-Leading Media Database and Includes Generative AI Press Release Creator

Muck Rack, the public relations management (PRM) platform that helps organizations find the right journalists to pitch, monitor and report on media coverage and prove the value of earned media, today announced the beta launch of PressPal.ai, a new AI-powered tool that surfaces relevant journalists based off press release keywords generated by its integrated press release creator. PressPal.ai is informed by Muck Rack's world-class Media Database, which integrates hundreds of millions of data points with the most up-to-date information on journalists and media outlets across digital, broadcast, print, podcasts, newsletters and social media.

Designed to boost PR team efficiency and save time, PressPal.ai quickly drafts a press release based on a brief description and surfaces a list of journalists to target based on the press release content, which can help improve pitch targeting and increase the potential for more press coverage. Access to PressPal.ai is free to all Muck Rack customers. Any PR professional can try it by signing up for a free account at muckrack.com/presspalai.

"Muck Rack has always aimed to help our customers save time on tedious manual tasks so they can focus on more strategic work and building trusted relationships with journalists, podcasters and newsletter writers. AI makes this all the more possible," said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "The key to getting the most benefit from AI starts with comprehensive data. As we continue to develop more AI-powered features, our customers are in the great position of having all of their data in one place in Muck Rack. From media lists and relationship tracking to analytics and reports, their workflows are prime for AI's emergence in the PR ecosystem."

PressPal.ai includes helpful reminders for PR professionals to take care when using generative AI to draft copy, encouraging them to review their press release thoroughly before sending it out, adding details, personalization and nuance to ensure their release is accurate and relevant. Muck Rack has similar safeguards in place within its Pitching tool, which reminds users to keep pitches short, personalize each pitch and distribute to a highly curated list of journalists.

Galant added, "We believe generative AI is a powerful tool that should be part of any PR professional's toolkit, but it's only one element of an effective communications plan. We encourage our users to continue to be responsible when using AI in their releases and be thoughtful when pitching journalists."

PressPal.ai is just one of many enhancements Muck Rack is working on that leverages the best of AI to help users boost and demonstrate the value of earned media. Its Database already uses AI to source and share relevant information from across the web, social media, TV and radio, and last month, it launched the expansion of its AI-powered Global Media Monitoring capabilities to span more than 600,000 global media outlets.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack's Public Relations Management (PRM) platform enables thousands of organizations including Google, International Rescue Committee, Pfizer, Golin, Zapier and Duolingo to build trust, tell their stories and prove the value of earned media through its media database and monitoring and reporting features. Journalists use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

