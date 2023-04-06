The Unbelievable Mikail Akar Brings Art Exhibition to New York City

Artist Mikail Akar (Photo Credit: Sean Zanni for PMC/Getty Images) "Geomatrix" and "Picard" by Mikail Akar (photo credit: @VITALphotoNYC) "Best Friends" by Mikail Akar (photo credit: @VITALphotoNYC) "Rose Man" and "Grey Saka" by Mikail Akar (photo credit: @VITALphotoNYC)

10-year old Mikail Akar's second New York City exhibition “UNBELIEVABLE” is on public display now in SoHo until May 31st, 2023