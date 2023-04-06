Mobile Robot Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising demand for warehouse automation and the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants is driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 23.48 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends – Implementation of autonomous mobile robots in the Warehouse” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mobile Robot Market study report is a thorough overview of the most recent strides and developments in the Mobile Robot industry, using 2019 as the base year and the forecast period of 2020–2027. On the market's size, share, sales channels, distribution system, market segmentation, consumer needs, market trends, and growth prospects, the study offers valuable information. The study also discusses the market's growth on a national and international scale. Supply chain breakdowns and economic volatility have had a negative effect on the market's growth in a number of significant areas. The pandemic's current and potential repercussions as well as the post-pandemic market situation are examined in the study.

The global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the manufacturing plants. Over the course of the projection period, adoption of sophisticated technologies like mobile robotics, deep learning, and artificial intelligence will cause the market for mobile robots to rise. It is predicted that the market would rise due to the increasing demand for automation and self-optimization of factory equipment to achieve higher productivity and improved operational efficiency. To enhance worker safety, save operating and manufacturing costs, and minimise human mistake, manufacturing facilities are increasingly implementing autonomous mobile robots. Mobile robots are now more flexible and agile because to technological developments in sensors and cameras, which has boosted their use in operations.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Northrop Grumman, Kuka, iRobot, Honda Motor, Softbank Group, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Lockheed Martin

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Mobile Robot market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2019, Northrop Grumman and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) have formally signed a master research agreement (MRA), which will help foster innovation between the two organizations.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment held the largest market share of 40.2% in 2019. Increasing applications of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in military and defense fields is expected to drive the segment's growth.

The domestic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) has technologically advanced mobile robots and increased their usage for domestic purposes.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Mobile Robot market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Mobile Robot market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Warehouse & Logistics

Defense & Security

Energy & Power

Mining and Minerals

Automotive

Entertainment, Education and Personnel

Domestic

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

