Tracheostomy Devices Market to Grow Significantly by 2032, Boosted by Increasing Demand for Homecare Services

Clinical proof about effectiveness and safety of tracheotomy devices is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Tracheostomy Products Market Size – USD 201.2 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for tracheostomy products in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled ""Tracheostomy Products Market is Growing Rapidly"", indicating a rising interest in Tracheostomy Products research in the year 2023.

The global tracheostomy products market size is expected to reach USD 305.1 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Availability of medical reimbursement and insurance coverage is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Tracheostomy is a surgical procedure that involves making an incision on anterior aspect of neck and opening a direct airway through that incision. For instance, supplies for tracheostomies are covered under Medicare's Prosthetic Benefit. Medicare will pay for a beginning kit for tracheostomy care or cleaning (A4625), following an open surgical tracheostomy. In addition, advancements in technology is another factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, a modular mini-robotic device with robotic needling technology to enhance the present percutaneous dilatational tracheostomy treatments and lower risk of infection for medical personnel in the infectious illness unit is currently in development. This would provide accurate access to t cervical trachea.

Bleeding from trachea or tracheostomy device including mucus, blood clots, or airway wall pressure can all clog a tracheostomy tube, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, complications, such as narrowing or collapse of airway above tracheostomy site may require a second surgical surgery to fix, is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Medtronic, Smiths Group plc, TRACOE medical GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik–Vertrieb GmbH, Boston Medical Products Inc., Convatec Group PLC, Cook Group, and Fuji Systems

Tracheostomy Products Market – Segmentation Assessment

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Tracheostomy Tubes

Double-Lumen Tubes

Cuffed Tubes

Uncuffed Tubes

Single-Lumen Tubes

Fenestrated Tubes

Adjustable-Flange Tubes

Ventilation Accessories

Clean & Care Kits

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Percutaneous Dilatational Tracheostomy

Ciaglia Blue Rhino Tracheostomy

Ciaglia Tracheostomy

Schachner/Rapitrac Tracheostomy

Griggs Tracheostomy

Fantoni Translaryngeal Tracheostomy

Percutwist Tracheostomy

Surgical Tracheostomy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hospitals & Surgery Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

