Contrast Media Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2032

Major companies engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their consumer base and market shares globally is a key factor driving contrast media market

Market Size – USD 4.17 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%, Market Trends – Introduction of digital tools to assist with managing injection of contrast agent” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Contrast Media Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Contrast Media market and its key elements. The report is curated to give readers and businesses a competitive advantage over other industry players. It was developed through extensive primary and secondary research. In-depth research of the Contrast Media market is provided in the study, along with forecasts through 2032 for growth factors, commercial prospects, and locations with promising growth. The study examines historical data and the current environment to make accurate estimates of the Contrast Media market for the ensuing years. In-depth analysis of the factors that can help or impede market expansion in the following years is also provided in the study. The entire effect of the pandemic on the Contrast Media market and its key segments is thoroughly estimated in the research. The impact of the pandemic on various market regions is also covered in the paper. It also provides an assessment of the influence of the pandemic on the Contrast Media Market for the now and the future.

The global contrast media market size was USD 4.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, neurological diseases, and other disorders is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Global increase in frequency of chronic diseases has resulted in a significant rise in the need for diagnostic imaging therapies and, consequently, contrast media. Contrast media manufacturers have been performing significant Research & Development (R&D) to supply new goods in the market and get contrast media approval for new indications. Demand for contrast media has risen as a result of increasing number of medical equipment installations, including Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, and other devices. Additionally, there have been more accidents, radiology procedures using contrast agents, and diagnostic imaging facilities, all of which are predicted to propel market revenue growth. Government funding for diagnostic imaging services is also a significant element boosting industry revenue growth. The market for contrast media is growing as a result of annual spending increasing significantly due to increased use of diagnostic imaging in the fields of radiology and image-guided minimally invasive surgery. (MIS). During the projected period, additional variables including rising health care spending and more awareness of sick diseases are anticipated to propel market revenue growth.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Bayer AG, General Electric Company, Guerbet, Bracco Diagnostic, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., iMax, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

The report further divides the Contrast Media market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Contrast Media market.

The report also studies the key companies of the Contrast Media market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The CT segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period attributed to high rate of CT adoption and cost effectiveness. In addition, increasing sales of X-ray/CT contrast media are expected to rise number of CT scan examinations performed, use of modern CT scan equipment, and emphasis on improving already existing products, which is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD) segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), this illness is expected to affect 6 to 12 million people worldwide by 2050, with 17.9 million people in Europe by 2060. Furthermore, significant need for novel innovations in the contrast media industry is being generated by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Contrast Media market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Contrast Media market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

