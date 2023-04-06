Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market to Benefit from Growing Pool of Undiagnosed Patients, According to Latest Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea across the globe

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Size – USD 0.26 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in oral appliances” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sleep apnea oral appliances market size reached USD 0.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea among people around the world is the main factor driving this market's growth. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which affects at least 7.8% of the adult population and is more prevalent than 50% in some countries, is characterized by oxygen desaturation, fragmented sleep, and excessive daytime drowsiness.

As the number of sleep apnea sufferers increases, so will the demand for sleep apnea oral equipment. The large number of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients is likely to be the primary driver of the market's overall growth rate. The market is likely to grow as more people become aware of sleep apnea and utilise oral appliances to treat the condition.

The market revenue growth is significantly restrained by the lack of patient compliance with CPAP therapy. Deficiency of affordability and owing to the fact that the majority of healthcare organizations do not cover the costs of patients, the high cost of CPAP devices places a significant strain on potential patients. Patients are forced to put off getting diagnosed as a result, which lowers the adoption rate.

Analysis of Five Forces

(Employing Porter's five models can aid in developing corporate strategies.)

This analysis of five forces is conducted due to the decentralization of the global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market. The five forces considered are:

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Risk of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Overview of the Market:

This study focuses on the present state of the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market and assesses key market statistics, such as CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and year-over-year growth, through comprehensive primary and secondary research approaches. The report on the India Alcohol Market includes profiles of major companies based on factors such as markets served, production, revenue, market share, recent developments, and gross profit margins. A detailed market dynamics section examines the market's drivers, constraints, opportunities, influencers, challenges, and trends.

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market - Analysis of Customer Landscape This research delves into the market's adoption lifecycle, starting from the innovators to the dawdlers, and examines penetration-based adoption rates in different regions.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Myerson Solicitors LLP, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, SomnoMed, Whole You, Inc., Panthera Dental, Oventus, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, BMC

Moreover, the research provides significant buying criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies assess and formulate their growth strategy.

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-Retaining Devices

CPAP machine

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Home use

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Geography Overview

The global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market’s growth.

What are the main pieces of information included in this report on the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?

Market CAGR during the predicted period

Comprehensive details on the factors that will drive the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market's growth between 2023 and 2027.

Accurate estimation of the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market size and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market

Realistic predictions of future trends and shifts in consumer behavior

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape, along with comprehensive vendor information

In-depth assessment of the factors that may impede Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market vendors' expansion.

What are the key advantages for stakeholders in this report on the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market?

The Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, estimations, and size dynamics from 2023 to 2030, which can help stakeholders identify potential prospects.

The study highlights the role of buyers and suppliers in aiding stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and expand their supplier-buyer network, as shown in the five forces study by Porter.

In-depth research, as well as market size and segmentation, can assist in identifying current opportunities in the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market.

The report maps the largest revenue-contributing countries in each region.

The Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market research report also provides an in-depth analysis of the top competitors in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Business Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Research by Type

1.3 Application Market

1.4 Studying Goals

1.5 Years Thought about

2 Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Perspective for the World

2.2 Regional Growth Trends

2.3 Market Dynamics

2.3.1Industry Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Difficulties

2.3.4 Market Restrictions

3 Key Players' Competition Landscape

3.1 Top Players in the World by Revenue

3.2 Market Share by Company Type Worldwide

3.3 Players Covered: Revenue Order

3.4 Ratio of Global Market Concentration

3.4.1 Ratio of Global Market Concentration

3.4.2 The top 10 and five companies worldwide by revenue

3.5 Key Players Location Served and Head Office

3.6 Major Players, Goods and Services

3.7 Date of Market Entry

3.8 Acquisitions and mergers, growth

4 Market Data by Type from Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances

4.1 Historic Global Market Size by Type

4.2 Forecasted Market Size by Application for Type 5 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances in the World

5.1 Historical Market Size by Application for the World

5.2 Market Size by Application for the World

What makes Emergen Research a preferable choice?

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions.

We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.