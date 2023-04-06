OpenMetal to Showcase On-Demand OpenStack Cloud at OpenInfra Summit Vancouver 2023

OpenMetal to Showcase On-Demand OpenStack Cloud at the OpenInfra Summit Vancouver 2023
OpenMetal is an Exhibitor Sponsor at the OpenInfra Summit, Vancouver 2023
OpenMetal is thrilled to participate in the OpenInfra Summit Vancouver 2023, which aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, innovative, and open infrastructure solutions.”
— Todd Robinson - President, OpenMetal
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenMetal, a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship and exhibition of its On-Demand OpenStack Cloud Platform at the highly anticipated OpenInfra Summit Vancouver 2023.
The event, organized by the OpenInfra Foundation, will take place in June 2023. As a Silver Member of the OpenInfra Foundation, OpenMetal's involvement in the summit underscores its dedication to the development and adoption of open source technologies.
OpenMetal has disrupted the traditional cloud market by introducing innovative on-demand clouds built on open source technologies like OpenStack and Ceph. OpenMetal is unique because it merges the best of traditional public cloud, hosted private cloud, and bare metal on one open source platform. OpenMetal's cutting-edge solutions cater to businesses of all sizes, offering clients customizable, scalable, and cost-effective cloud IaaS. To learn more about OpenMetal, visit https://www.openmetal.io.
The OpenInfra Summit is a premier industry event that brings together developers, users, and administrators of open source infrastructure technologies. This year's summit will feature presentations, workshops, and collaborative sessions, providing attendees with ample opportunities to engage with industry experts, expand their knowledge, and contribute to the open source community. Details about the event and how to attend are available at https://openinfra.dev/summit/vancouver-2023.
OpenMetal will have a booth at the 2023 OpenInfra Summit to showcase its latest products and services, including a novel approach to deploying On-Demand OpenStack Cloud solutions.. These solutions provide clients with high-performance, flexible, cost-effective open source alternatives to traditional infrastructure services.
AT THE SUMMIT
Along with sponsoring the OpenInfra Summit, OpenMetal’s technical leadership has been chosen to conduct workshops and talks at the event.
1. Hands on Workshop: Chris Bermudez, Director of DevOps Engineering at OpenMetal will be conducting a workshop on Automating OpenStack with Terraform. In this workshop Chris will go over the concepts of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) as well as show how to apply it to a small private cloud.
2. Lightning Talks: Additionally, OpenMetal engineers will be delivering two 15 minute lightning talks on critical open infrastructure related topics.
Book your spot at the workshops and talks now. View the full summit schedule at https://vancouver2023.openinfra.dev/a/schedule.
3. Key members of our executive team and engineering leaders will be attending the event. To schedule a demo or consultation, connect with our team at https://openmetal.io/schedule-meeting/.
OPENSTACK PROGRAMS
OpenMetal’s mission is to simplify the adoption of open source, including OpenStack, to help empower individuals and teams of all sizes.
ABOUT OPENMETAL
OpenMetal is a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions. By combining the strengths of traditional public cloud, private cloud, and bare metal fused into an alternative cloud platform (powered by OpenStack and Ceph), OpenMetal eases accessibility to highly complex open source systems and allows companies of all sizes to realize new opportunities in performance, productivity, and profitability. A strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all. For more information, please visit https://www.openmetal.io.
