Innovative Poultry Products expanding operations in Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Innovative Poultry Products, LLC (Innovative Poultry Products), a manufacturer of poultry farming equipment, today announced plans to expand its operations in Bamberg County. The company’s $2.86 million investment will create 30 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2015, Innovative Poultry Products provides durable and useful tools for poultry farmers, delivering prompt and dependable service. The company specializes in creating equipment to help farmers work more efficiently.

Innovative Poultry Products plans to build a new facility, including offices, to manufacture machines for the poultry industry. The new facility, located with its existing operations at 2192 Juniper Creek Road in Olar, will allow the company to produce poultry equipment in-house that previously has been outsourced.

The expansion is expected to be complete by February 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Innovative Poultry Products team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

"We at Innovative Poultry Products are looking forward to bringing this new plant online here in Bamberg County. It is a special opportunity to be able to build a state-of-the-art agricultural manufacturing facility in one of the most rural areas of South Carolina. We look forward to continuing to serve our country's farming communities from our own local community."-Innovative Poultry Products, LLC President Chad Brubaker

“South Carolina has a large portfolio of leading manufacturing companies, and we are proud that we have added Innovative Poultry Products to that roster. We congratulate Innovative Poultry Products on their investment that will continue the growth of our dynamic manufacturing industry.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to see Innovative Poultry Products expanding again in Bamberg County. This announcement demonstrates how companies thrive in South Carolina because of our world-class resources. Congratulations to Innovative Poultry Products, and we look forward to the positive impact the company will continue to make in the state.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This expansion shows that South Carolina offers a great business environment for agribusinesses to prosper and grow. We’re proud of the way Innovative Poultry Products serves farmers in South Carolina and beyond and look forward to supporting them.”

-Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“What a great opportunity for Bamberg County that one of our own constituents decided to stay home and grow the business, providing good jobs! We look forward to helping Innovative Poultry Products grow even more.”

-Bamberg County Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates Chad Brubaker and his team on their continued success with Innovative Poultry Products. We appreciate his investment in our region and salute his innovation in this critical agribusiness. Every job created provides an opportunity for a family here at home.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Danny Black

