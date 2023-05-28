Newbie-Friendly Guide on Saving and Investing in Jewelry
Expert Tips and Advice for Making Informed Decisions and Maximizing Returns on Your Jewelry Investments
Jewelry is like the perfect spice - it always complements what's already there.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry are not just beautiful and timeless pieces. They also hold a special sentimental value that can be passed down from generation to generation and carry. But perhaps, one of the greatest benefits of investing in jewelry is its potential for appreciation. Many types of jewelry, such as gold and diamonds, have a long history of increasing in value over time. In fact, gold has consistently increased in value for centuries, making it a reliable and sought-after investment.
Jewelry is considered a good investment because:
Firstly, they have a high intrinsic value due to the materials it is made of, such as gold, silver, and precious stones. These materials can hold their value over time, and in some cases, their value may even increase due to market demand or inflation.
Secondly, jewelry can have a sentimental value that can make it a meaningful and personal investment. For example, a family heirloom or a piece of jewelry with significant historical or cultural significance may be valued for its sentimental value, which can add to its overall worth.
Finally, they are tangible assets that can be passed down from generation to generation, making them a potential investment with a long-term horizon.
But, whether it's a stunning necklace, a one-of-a-kind engagement ring, or colorful gemstones, certain factors can affect how a piece of jewelry appreciates over time. Jewelry from luxurious collections increases in value because top designers use high-quality diamonds and precious stones to create unique and limited-edition jewelry for customers. Other factors like uniqueness/ rarity of the design, brand name, gold percentage, diamond quality, and even market demand also influence how much a jewelry piece will cost in the future.
Want to build wealth by investing in jewelry? Here are 7 tips to keep in mind:
-Learn about the market: Before diving into the world of fine jewelry and wristwatch investing, it's crucial to learn about the market. This includes understanding the different types of jewelry and watches, their materials, their histories, and their various grading systems.
-Know the worth of each precious stone: When deciding which gemstones and precious metals to invest in, there are a few safe bets and a couple of wild cards. The market price of any gemstone is affected by its quality and the condition in which they have been preserved.
-Set a budget: It's important to remember that investing in jewelry can be expensive, so have a comfortable budget to start with.
-Research the market: Take time to research the current market values of different types of jewelry and watches. Also, Keep an eye on trends and pay attention to what other collectors are interested in as this helps in buying jewelry that appreciates.
-Buy from reputable sources: When investing in fine jewelry and watches, it's important to buy from reputable sources. Look for reputable dealers and auction houses, and be wary of buying from unknown sources.
-Choose Popular Jewelry Brands:
When investing in fine jewelry and watches, ensure to buy from popular brands. The most sought-after brands on the market are Piaget, Cartier, and Bulgari. Other brands like Boucheron, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Chopard also drive strong sales. "We've seen prices for rare vintage models by these brands multiply by three, sometimes five times within four years," says Avi-Meir Zaslavskiy. So, when purchasing jewelry or watches, whether vintage, antique, or modern style, ensure to buy pieces with hallmark signatures. "Pieces signed by the most popular and famous houses tend to sell for much higher prices than similar unsigned designs," Avi-Meir Zaslavskiy explains.
-Buy Rare Jewelry Pieces: Limited edition jewelry, in general, commands high prices. Prices for fine timepieces have risen rapidly in the last six years because of the increasing international demand for rare, high-quality watches. After the pandemic, watches, gold, and diamond sales have skyrocketed because they are the most stable form of investment and many Maisons have struggled to keep up with demand, making limited and unusual models even more exclusive and rarefied.
-Buy Jewelry From Popular Eras: Jewelry from the 1920s, 1930s, and the renaissance period, particularly heirlooms from royal families, continue to rise in value in the market. Jewelry from the 1940s and 1960s has also seen a popular demand in the market. These jewelry are sought after because they are vintage, easy to wear, and also have colorful gemstones that make them fun to wear.
-Get items appraised: It's a good idea to have your jewelry and watches appraised by a professional to determine their value. This can be especially important if you plan to insure your items.
Store and protect your investments: Proper storage and protection of your fine jewelry and watches are crucial to maintaining their value. Keep them in a secure, temperature-controlled location, and consider getting them professionally cleaned and serviced regularly.
"If you are looking for a way to diversify your investment portfolio, then consider buying jewelry because they hold an intrinsic value that surpasses its monetary value," Avi-Meir Zaslavskiy explains.
