It Is Time To Ask Why Ukrainian Refugees Are More Welcome Than The Refugees Who Have Crossed The English Channel
Latest Figures From The Home Office Confirm 135,900 Visas Have Been Issued To Ukrainian Refugees Whilst 88,900 English Channel Refugees Experience Prejudice
Why are white refugees more welcome in Britain than people of colour, if Britain isn't racist?”MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With 135,900 Visas Issued To Ukrainian Refugees Arriving In The UK, And The Ukrainian Flag Being Flown In Solidarity, It Is Time To Ask The All Important Question As To Why Ukrainian Refugees Are More Welcome Than The 88,883 Refugees Who Have Crossed The English Channel Since 2018.
Understanding these figures and the warm welcome Ukrainians get, as opposed to the widespread resentment of those fleeing for their lives across the English Channel, is paramount to how racial and religious prejudices are still much needed issues to be addressed.
Award Winning International Bestselling Author Dawn Bates has been asking pertinent questions on immigration, diversity and inclusion for many years, and is no stranger to religious and racial hatred having married an Arab back in 1996. With her very first book from more than ten years ago now being released in it’s 3rd Edition, Bates is hoping what she has shared of her personal journey will go a long way to breaking down barriers.
Having returned to England after many years of sailing around the world researching various different cultures for her up coming anthropological series of books, which form part of her PhD studies with The University of Oxford, Bates is able to see many things about British culture many won’t, and don’t want to.
“When speaking with intelligent people, I often find many of them do not know the difference between race, ethnicity, faith, religion and nationality. I find that astounding, really astounding. How have we become so ignorant to these fundamental basics of culture and geography? We are seeing so much hatred espoused towards immigrants crossing the English Channel, and even more recently towards Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex for challenging the racial and cultural biases towards her within the Royal household. The way in which the public has responded has shown just how deep prejudices run, and how the propaganda machines can sway people’s beliefs and opinions of others.”
People don't like to think of themselves as racist, but as Dawn and her two children soon realised that when you and your children are all different colours, and the question of your motherhood to them is questioned, and people of colour, different faiths with ‘ethnic names’ are still experiencing racial and religious bias when looking for work in what is supposed to be one of the most multicultural countries in the world, we have to ask the following questions:
- Why, when we know that diversity brings about the best solutions to problems, are we still facing resistance to diversity?
- What is it going to take for people to see beyond ethnicity and religion?
- Why are white refugees more welcome in Britain than people of colour, if Britain isn't racist?
- How has racism and ignorance of religions still been allowed to propagate in today's societies?
Bates hopes her books go a long way to breaking down the negative social stereotypes, rural racism and the ignorance around Islam, not just in Britain but around the world.
As Bates goes on to say, “We need to do better, be better and become more inclusive, NOT because of statistics or political targets, but because it is the right thing to do and because regardless of where we come from, the colour of our skin, the faith we have, or even the amount of tattoos and piercings we have, we are all human, all someone's child, and we are all loved by someone.”
