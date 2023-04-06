NEW LIVING EXPO READY FOR MARIN COUNTY DEBUT IN ITS 20TH YEAR

New Living Expo celebrates 20th Anniversary in Marin County John Gray is among the many top authors featured at New Living Expo Matt Kahn is a top draw at this year's New Living Expo

SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the 2023 New Living Expo (NLE) are making final preparations for their 20th Anniversary event which features over a hundred influential authors, experts and practitioners who will present various lectures and workshops April 14-16 at the Marin Center in San Rafael, CA.

After over a decade at the San Mateo Event Center, the event has moved to Marin County’s Marin Center in San Rafael.

“We are thrilled to bring the event to Marin County,” said Ken Kaufman, co-founder and longtime executive producer of NLE. “I’m a proud Marin resident myself, and I’ve always felt the event really belonged here.”

NLE’s speaker lineup always features presenters that offer unique and innovative ways of approaching conscious living, sustainability and the future, and includes authors such as John Gray and Matt Kahn, as well as influencers such as Kimberly Meredith, Caroline Casey, Emmanuel Dagher and Deborah Graham. This link gives the full up-to-date lineup: https://newlivingexpo.com/schedule/.

The special outdoor Mind, Body, Spirit Village (https://newlivingexpo.com/m-b-s-village/) is a major new feature, and it includes several special areas and pavilions the public will want to see and experience: the Tea Garden for sampling exotic teas from around the world, the Yoga Pavilion for yoga, Tai Chi, Chi Gong classes, the Food Court for natural food dining and sampling, the Art Walk which features displays from some of the area’s top visionary artists, a Mediation Center, Healing Arts Pavilion, live music stage and much more.

“Our bookstore is one of the most popular destinations at NLE, and is one of the largest of its kind at any lifestyle event,” said Kaufman. “Our attendees are thoughtful, curious people who read a lot. We’re very proud of that!”

The bookstore is booked solid with author signings all weekend. The event also features DIY panels, 120+ special exhibits and a special screening of the documentary film “Gratitude Revealed” on Friday at 6pm (https://newlivingexpo.com/sessions/movie-gratitude-revealed-directed-by-louie-schwartzberg/). The event is spread out between the Marin Center building, lecture rooms at the adjoining Embassy Suites Hotel and the Center’s outdoor fairgrounds.

For more information on all aspects of the event schedule and tickets, go to www.newlivingexpo.com, or call 415-382-8300.