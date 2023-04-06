Biocomposites Market Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics & Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing forest and wood industries and rising demand for more eco-friendly materials are key factors driving biocomposites market revenue growth

Biocomposites Market Size – USD 24.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.7%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biocomposites market size reached USD 24.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global shift toward bio-based circular economy is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising demand for biocomposites from the healthcare industry is another major contributor to market revenue growth. Increasing demand is primarily due to the diversity of polymers and the use of biocomposites in bone tissue engineering.

Biocomposites are composite materials made from a combination of natural fibers, such as bamboo, flax, hemp, or wood, and a biopolymer matrix, such as starch, polylactic acid (PLA), or polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). These materials are renewable, biodegradable, and have a lower carbon footprint than traditional composite materials made from petroleum-based sources. Biocomposites have a wide range of applications, including in the automotive, construction, and packaging industries. They offer excellent mechanical properties and can be produced using simple processing techniques. Biocomposites are a promising alternative to conventional materials, as they offer a more sustainable and environmentally friendly option for various applications.

The report provides a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to help readers better comprehend the competitive landscape of the Biocomposites industry. It covers various strategies adopted by prominent players, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions. The report's primary objective is to offer readers a complete and thorough understanding of the industry's relevant features.

The report includes profiles of key players in the industry:

UPM, Trex Company, Fiberon, FlexForm Technologies, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Meshlin Composites Zrt, Tecnaro GmbH, HempFlax Group B.V., Trifilon, Fasal Wood GmbH, Addiplast Group, and Transmare Compounding.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Roselle Fiber segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the automotive industry and significant investments by major market players in expanding existing manufacturing capabilities are major factors driving this segment’s growth. In addition, increasing demand can also be attributed to their highly specific material properties. For instance, roselle fiber exhibits excellent thermo-mechanical properties and has a high strength-to-weight ratio. Its corrosion inhibiting properties play a major role in automotive and aerospace applications. Moreover, due to high compressive strength and hardness value, the materials are ideal for structural applications.

Polypropylene (PP) segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the packaging industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. PP is a lightweight material with a variety of superior properties. For instance, PP is resistant to a variety of chemical solvents and acids. This polymer material also has high tensile strength and low moisture resistance. As a result, major packaging companies are making significant investments in these materials and the materials are being incorporated in food and beverage packaging. Moreover, PP reduces the possibility of food deterioration and enhances shelf life.

The Biocomposites market report provides a thorough overview of the market's product portfolio and performance. It includes critical insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. The report is segmented into several sections to provide a better understanding, including product types, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has a presence.

Emergen Research has segmented global biocomposites market on the basis of fiber type, polymer type, end-use, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Roselle Fiber

Kenaf Fiber

Flax Fiber

Ramie Fiber

Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

PP

PE

PA

PLA

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Biocomposites market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Biocomposites industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Biocomposites market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Biocomposites industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

