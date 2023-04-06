Industrial Cybersecurity Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030

Industrial Cybersecurity Market

“The Industrial Cybersecurity market crossed the US$ 17.8 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 26.9 billion by 2030.”

NEWYORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Cybersecurity Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.”

This report is the market consisting of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in a wide range of end-user summaries on other markets “Industrial Cybersecurity Market”, has introduced a new report titled. This report includes an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a complete and analytical look at various companies striving to achieve high market shares in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market. This report includes various drivers as well as factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report presents the market opportunities and a tangible impact on the key players dominating the market.

Top Companies in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market include:

• ABB (NYSE: ABB)

• AO Kaspersky Lab

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)

• Fortinet, Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)

• IBM (NYSE: IBM)

• McAfee, LLC

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens AG

Industrial cybersecurity refers to the practice of protecting industrial control systems (ICS) and other critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Industrial control systems are used to monitor and control the operations of critical infrastructure such as power grids, transportation systems, water treatment plants, and manufacturing facilities.

As these systems become increasingly connected to the internet and other networks, they become vulnerable to cyberattacks such as ransomware, phishing attacks, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. These attacks can result in operational disruptions, loss of data, financial losses, and even physical harm to people and the environment.

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Industrial Cybersecurity Market on the basis of Types are:

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Wireless Security

• Others

On the basis of Application, the Industrial Cybersecurity Market is segmented into:

• Power and Utilities

• Oil and Gas

• Transportation

• Chemicals and Manufacturing

• Others

Finally, the report presents market information in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been maintained to provide maximum business value. It provides critical insight into market dynamics and enables strategic decision-making for established market participants and those willing to enter the market.

