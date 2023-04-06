Siblings Day to Be Celebrated Worldwide on April 10, 2023
Siblings Day Foundation Celebrates 26 Years of Strengthening Sibling Bonds, Promoting National Awareness and Supporting Sibling Rights on April 10th, 2023.
Siblings Day can be celebrated by family members of all ages with hugs, cards, flowers, or special dinners. More and more countries celebrate Siblings Day every year.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of siblings, their friends, and families in the U.S. and worldwide will celebrate the 26th anniversary of Siblings Day (SD) on April 10, 2023. Siblings Day was created by Claudia Evart, who also founded the Siblings Day Foundation (SDF) to honor and memorialize her only siblings, Alan and Lisette.
— Claudia Evart, Founder of the Siblings Day Foundation
"All siblings should be appreciated, honored, and celebrated on April 10 each year and have a day to call their own," says Evart. "Siblings Day can be celebrated by family members of all ages with hugs, cards, flowers, or special dinners. More and more countries celebrate Siblings Day. We consider it a very special day to develop, nurture, and sustain the special bond between siblings."
COVID-19 has had a significant impact worldwide on siblings and other family members, and April 10th is an excellent time to celebrate those living siblings and memorialize those many siblings lost, especially during the pandemic. "Perhaps it has led to closer ties among all family members," Evart says.
For over two and a half decades, the Siblings Day Foundation has been promoting public awareness for a National Celebration of all siblings on April 10th to be called National Siblings Day. It is not federally recognized in the U.S., unlike Mother's Day and Father's Day, although this is the stated goal of the Siblings Day Foundation. "A Presidential Proclamation is needed to officially establish April 10 as National Siblings Day," Evart says. "The Siblings Day Foundation is also seeking a United Nations resolution to establish an International Siblings Day.”
The Siblings Day Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, volunteer organization that supports several important initiatives, such as support groups and the Sibling Rights Project. Volunteers are welcome to help out with SD/SDF activities. Further information can be obtained by writing to SDF, P.O. Box 85, New York, NY 10163; emailing info@siblingsday.org; or visiting http://www.siblingsday.org
On the occasion of SDF's Siblings Day Social, held at the NY Estonian House November 18, 2022, Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, recognized the SDF for its commitment to uplifting these siblings' relationships. "The impact of our caregivers cannot be overstated, teaching invaluable life lessons and instilling the confidence and good judgment necessary to mature into wise adults. However, it is our siblings who stand beside us as constant companions throughout the journey of life," says Mayor Adams. "It is so important that we honor those unshakeable bonds, and that is why I am pleased to recognize the Siblings Day Foundation."
This year’s events include the 3rd Annual Virtual Dance Party on Siblings Day, Monday, April 10 at 12 PM and 8 PM. Join in on the fun and dance the night away, says Evart. #SiblingsDay #SiblingsDayDance
Valev Laube
The VL Studios
email us here