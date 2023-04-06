BOARD MEMBER AND CYBERSECURITY EXPERT ALEXA RAAD AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Alexa's depth of experience in business and technology, combined with her dedication to an advanced understanding of how boards best govern risk-taking, makes her a valuable addition to any board.”
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Alexa Raad of Washington, DC, in the United States.
Alexa is an Advisory Board Member of the Verified Voting Foundation and the former Chief Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer of Human, a New York-based cybersecurity company focusing on protecting organizations by disrupting digital fraud and abuse. She has over 30 years of experience spanning diverse executive-level leadership positions in start-up, turnaround, and nonprofit environments in the internet infrastructure and cybersecurity sectors. She served as the Chief Operating Officer for Farsight Security, Inc., and as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Interest Registry, operator of the .org top-level domain. Alexa earned an MBA and an MSc in Management Information Systems from The George Washington University and a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Maryland.
"Technology leadership and board leadership are becoming increasingly intertwined," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Alexa's depth of experience in business and technology leadership, combined with her dedication to advanced understanding of how boards best govern risk-taking, makes her a valuable addition to any board."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"This course is imperative for any board director," said Ms. Raad. "The material is very thoughtfully curated to present the most up-to-date, as well as practical guidance."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
