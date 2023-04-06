AI and Sustainability: New Hemp Carbon Credit Solution for Data Centres

This visualisation by Tao Climate is of a Data Centre cluster made from sustainable hempcrete, in harmony with surroundings. Data Centres made with hempcrete continue to absorb atmospheric CO2 through the process of carbonation. We envision industrial hemp crops growing around DCs to absorb CO2 during operation. Tao Climate brand logo high res transparent background

A new era of sustainability in AI is upon us with the introduction of hemp carbon credits for data centres that can help mitigate DC energy consumption

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate is proud to announce the introduction of a groundbreaking solution that addresses the sustainability concerns surrounding the rapidly growing AI industry. Hemp-based carbon credits offer a new and innovative way to promote sustainability in the AI industry, while also supporting the growth of the hemp farming industry.

As the world becomes increasingly dependent on artificial intelligence, the energy demands of data centres continue to rise. Data centre electricity use in Ireland has more than tripled since 2015, accounting for 14% of total electricity consumption in 2021. In Denmark, data centre energy use is projected to triple by 2025 to account for around 7% of the country’s electricity use (Source: International Energy Agency, https://www.iea.org/reports/data-centres-and-data-transmission-networks).

This is where hemp carbon credits come in. Hemp is a fast-growing crop that absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its growth cycle. When hemp is harvested, processed, and turned into a carbon credit, it can be sold to companies that need to offset their carbon emissions. In the case of the AI industry, hemp carbon credits can help offset the energy consumption of data centres until all data centres are powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The introduction of hemp carbon credits not only addresses the environmental impact of AI, but also creates economic opportunities for hemp farmers. As the demand for hemp carbon credits increases, so too does the demand for hemp crops. This, in turn, can create jobs and support sustainable agriculture practices, while bringing sustainable products to market at scale, from construction materials to biofuels and bioplastics.

"Our goal is to create a more sustainable AI industry, and hemp carbon credits are a critical step in that direction," said Tao Climate's CEO, Gary Byrnes. "We believe that by supporting the growth of the hemp farming industry and promoting sustainable practices, we can make a positive impact on both the environment and the economy. Tao Climate is committed to promoting sustainability in the AI industry and the broader tech sector. By introducing hemp carbon credits, we are proud to be at the forefront of a new era of sustainability in technology. Our future vision for data centres is to use hempcrete in their construction and to grow hemp around them. This approach enables the ongoing capture and sequestration of atmospheric CO2, while the hempcrete itself continues to capture CO2, through the process of carbonation, for the entire life of the DC. This enables carbon neutral DC operation, with a lasting, positive legacy. We're now making our massive hemp carbon credit inventory pipeline available for purchase by tech, DC and AI companies.”

The growth of AI is expected to drive new data centre construction due to the vast amount of data required to train and operate AI algorithms. As AI systems become more complex and sophisticated, they require increasing amounts of data to operate effectively. This data needs to be stored and processed in data centres, which are specialised facilities designed to handle large amounts of data.

“To keep up with the demand for AI-driven data processing, new data centres will need to be built to accommodate the growing amount of data being generated,” explained Tao Climate’s COO, Felix Roick. “This will require significant investment in new infrastructure, including power and cooling systems, as well as specialised hardware and software to handle the specific requirements of AI workloads. As AI becomes more ubiquitous across industries, there will be a need for data centres to be located closer to where the data is being generated and used. This will drive the development of smaller, more distributed data centres that can handle localised data processing needs. It’s clear that the growth of AI is expected to drive significant new data centre construction as businesses and organisations seek to keep up with the growing demand for data processing and storage capabilities.”

For more information on hemp carbon credits and Tao Climate's commitment to sustainability, please visit our website www.taoclimate.com or contact us directly.