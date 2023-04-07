Laser Cutting Machine Market worth US$ 4.9 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3 % - BY PMI

The report “Laser Cutting Machine Market, By Technology, By Process, By End User - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Laser Cutting Machine Market accounted for US$ 3.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.9 Billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.
The laser cutting machine market has been growing rapidly in recent years, fueled by the increasing demand for precision cutting in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare. Laser cutting machines use a high-powered laser beam to cut materials such as metals, plastics, and wood with a high level of accuracy and speed. This technology has replaced traditional cutting methods such as sawing, drilling, and punching, as it offers many advantages such as better accuracy, faster cutting speed, and less material waste. The market for laser cutting machines is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes, the rise of Industry 4.0, and the growing demand for customized products. The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The major types of laser cutting machines include CO2, fiber, and solid-state lasers, each with its own advantages and limitations.
In terms of application, laser cutting machines are used for cutting, welding, marking, and engraving a wide range of materials. They are used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and architecture. Geographically, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. This is due to the high concentration of manufacturing activities in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, where laser cutting machines are widely used in various industries.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 3.4 billion
CAGR – 4.3%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2029
• In February 2019, for instance, Coherent, Inc. has launched ExactCut micromachining system, combine intelligence, integration, and interconnectivity for precision cutting of metals, alloys, sapphire, polycrystalline diamond (PCD), and ceramics.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Laser Cutting Machine Market accounted for US$ 3.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, process, end user, and region.
• By technology, the solid-state lasers segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increased efficiency and better precision for cutting materials.
• By process, the global laser cutting machine market is segmented into fusion cutting, flame cutting, and sublimation cutting.
• By end user, the industrial segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing demand for low maintenance technology and provide high quality, along with accuracy in cutting of the surface.
• By region, North America Laser Cutting Machine market accounted for major revenue share of the global laser cutting machine market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of major players and increasing defense and aerospace industry in the countries of the North America region. Asia Pacific laser cutting machine market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019. This is due to growing in number of electronic manufacturing industries and increase in purchasing power of people in countries of the Asia Pacific region.
The prominent player operating in the global laser cutting machine market includes Coherent, Inc., JENOPTIK Laser GmbH, ALPHA Laser GmbH, Bystronic, Inc., Epilog Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, Trumpf GMBH Co. KG, and Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Drivers and Restrains of Laser Cutting Machine Market:
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Increasing demand for precision cutting: Laser cutting machines are widely used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare, where precision cutting is critical. The high accuracy and speed of laser cutting machines make them ideal for these applications.
• Adoption of automation in manufacturing processes: The rise of Industry 4.0 and the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes have led to the widespread use of laser cutting machines. These machines can be integrated into automated manufacturing systems to improve efficiency and productivity.
• Growing demand for customized products: The ability of laser cutting machines to cut and engrave a wide range of materials with high accuracy has made them popular for producing customized products. This trend is expected to continue to drive the growth of the laser cutting machine market.
Restrains:
• High cost of equipment: Laser cutting machines can be expensive, which can limit their adoption in small and medium-sized enterprises.
• Maintenance and repair costs: Laser cutting machines require regular maintenance and repairs, which can add to the overall cost of ownership.
• Environmental concerns: Laser cutting machines generate hazardous fumes and waste materials, which can pose environmental risks if not properly handled.
• Competition from alternative technologies: While laser cutting machines offer many advantages, they face competition from alternative technologies such as waterjet cutting, plasma cutting, and abrasive cutting, which may be more suitable for certain applications.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
There are several key reasons to purchase a report on the laser cutting machine market, including:
• Comprehensive market analysis: A report on the laser cutting machine market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends, opportunities, and challenges. It offers insights into the various segments of the market, including the different types of laser cutting machines, applications, and geographic regions.
• Competitive landscape: A report on the laser cutting machine market provides an analysis of the competitive landscape, including the key players in the market and their strategies. It offers insights into their product offerings, market share, and growth strategies.
• Market forecasts: A report on the laser cutting machine market provides market forecasts for the next few years, based on factors such as market trends, growth drivers, and challenges. This information can help businesses make informed decisions about their investments in the laser cutting machine market.
• Industry insights: A report on the laser cutting machine market provides insights into the industry trends and developments. It offers information on the latest technological advancements, regulatory landscape, and emerging markets, which can help businesses stay ahead of the curve.
• Business planning: A report on the laser cutting machine market can help businesses plan their strategies for entering or expanding in the market. It offers insights into the market size, growth potential, and competitive landscape, which can help businesses make informed decisions about their business planning.
Overall, a report on the laser cutting machine market can provide businesses with valuable insights and information to help them succeed in this rapidly growing market.
