Smart Display Market is estimated to be US$ 25.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.4% - By PMI

The report "Global Smart Display Market, By Type, By Application - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030."
A smart display is a digital display that can be controlled by voice commands or Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In the automotive and retail sectors, for example, the smart mirror is an innovative technology capable of capturing the user's personal information and shopper's experience. Smart also includes interactive and complicated control functions as a cutting-edge technology solution. Smart display applications use LED, LCD, and other projection technologies to present pre-selected content onto the display. Smart displays are widely used in retail, sport and entertainment, and healthcare due to the increased need for next-generation advertising and monitoring technology.
The report "Global Smart Display Market, By Type (Smart Display mirror, Smart Home display and Smart Signage), By Application (Household application, Industrial application and Commercial), By End-user (Automotive, Retail, Residential, Healthcare and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030.”
Key Highlights:
• In July 2021, As the newest entry in the quickly rising Russian smart device market, Russian internet giant Mail.Ru has released a new scaled-down version of its Capsule smart speaker. The new Capsule Mini (or Mini Capsule, depending on the translation) features an LED display for the time and other information, as well as integration with Mail.Marusia Ru's voice assistant and VKontakte (VK) social media platform.
• Samsung Electronics launched the latest retail creative solutions in January 2020, powered by the company's latest display solutions, mobile devices, and behavior-sensing technologies, to assist brick and mortar retailers rethink their customers' in-store experience.
The smart display market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for artificial intelligence and Internet of Things-based smart applications in the residential sector as a result of increased disposable income in developing countries. Furthermore, the market for smart displays is expected to be fueled by the demand for smart mirror systems in the vehicle industry. Furthermore, rising need for digital advertising in the healthcare, retail, and commercial sectors is likely to drive up demand for smart displays. The smart display market is predicted to grow substantially in the future as a result of these characteristics.
Global Smart Display Market, By Type (Smart Display mirror, Smart Home display and Smart Signage), By Application (Household application, Industrial application and Commercial), By End-user (Automotive, Retail, Residential, Healthcare and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
Scope of the report:
1. Global Smart Display Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Smart Display Mirror
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Smart Home Display
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Smart Signage
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Smart Display Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Household application
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Industrial application
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Commercial application
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Global Smart Display Market, By End-user, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Automotive
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Retail
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Residential
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Healthcare
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Regional Scope:
• North America
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) By Application, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- U.S.
- Canada
• Europe
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) By Application, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) By Application, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) By Application, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) By Application, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global Smart Display market includes Samsung, LG Electronics, Alphabet (Google LLC), and Panasonic Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Sony, Alpine Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic, Manga International Inc. and Others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
1. Growing demand
2. Diversification
3. Technological advancements
4. Market leaders
5. Potential applications
It's important to note that investing in any market carries risks and it's important to do thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
About Prophecy Market Insights:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
