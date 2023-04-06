Composable Infrastructure Market is estimated to be US$ 22.00 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% - By PMI

Composable infrastructure enables an organization's data centre to use its own hardware devices and software solutions-based architecture, reducing the time it takes to deploy any other application with equivalent functionality. Composable infrastructure adds value to enterprises by increasing infrastructure operational competencies. It lowers Capex by minimising the expense of overprovisioning stranded resources by supporting the fluid pools of lively assets. It also saves OPEX by lowering the number of different administration tools, which demand a high level of expertise and experience.
Key Highlights:
• In September 2019, TidalScale, a significant player, announced the third iteration of its software-defined server technology. When compared to a standard server, our software-defined server technology improved real-time machine learning, boosted performance and scalability, and delivered up to 10X faster performance.
• DriveScale released its DriveScale Composable Platform in April 2019, which now offers NVMe over TCP functionality.
Composable infrastructure allows sensitive data to be stored on-premises, minimising security concerns. It also reduces the high costs associated with the public cloud, as well as the concerns and issues surrounding cybersecurity. The introduction of hybrid cloud, on the other hand, is assisting the integration of on-premise and cloud deployment and providing an opportunity for global market growth. Lenovo, for example, has teamed up with Cloudistics to create a hybrid cloud solution for businesses in the ThinkAgile CP series. The expansion of the composable infrastructure industry is projected to be aided by other factors such as data centre consolidation and DevOps agility.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Composable Infrastructure Market, By Type (Software and Hardware), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, and Manufacturing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Composable Infrastructure Market, By Type 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Software
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Hardware
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Composable Infrastructure Market, By Vertical Industry 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o BFSI
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Healthcare
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o IT & Telecom
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Government
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Manufacturing
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
• North America
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Vertical Industry, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- U.S.
- Canada
• Europe
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Vertical Industry, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Vertical Industry, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Vertical Industry, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Type, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Vertical Industry, 2020 – 2030
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Composable Infrastructure Market:
The key players operating in the global composable infrastructure market includes HGST, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Dell EMC, Lenovo Group Limited, DriveScale, Inc., TidalScale, Inc., Liqid, Inc., One Stop Systems, Inc., Cloudistics, Inc., QCT (Taiwan)
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
✤ Managed Infrastructure Services Market - By Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), By Type (Desktop and Print Services, Servers, Inventory, and Other Types), By End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
✤ Desktop Virtualization Market - By Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop-as-a-Service, Remote Desktop Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By End-User Verticals (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2574
email us here