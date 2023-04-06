Modular Data Center Market – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2029 – By PMI

The modular data center market refers to the emerging trend of building data centers using modular components that can be easily added, removed, or reconfigured as needed. These modular data centers are designed to be highly scalable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective, making them ideal for businesses and organizations of all sizes. Modular data centers are typically pre-manufactured and assembled off-site, allowing for rapid deployment and faster time to market. They can be configured for various purposes, such as cloud computing, edge computing, and high-performance computing, and can be used in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, finance, and government.
Key Highlights:
• In February 2020, Dell Technologies enabled edge computing solutions by its modular data center. Merck, a leading science and technology company, opened its M Lab Collaboration Center in Shanghai, the company’s largest of nine centers worldwide, with an aim to improve and optimize drug discovery, development and manufacturing facilities.
• In January 2019, Vertiv SmartMod and SmartMod MAX were launched in EMEA. With SmartMod, Vertiv can build customized modular data centers for customers all over the world and is now able to augment that capacity with the additional benefits of standardization, cost certainty and a common user experience.
Analyst View:
Modular data centers are witnessing a growing demand, owing to the increasing number of environmental protection and energy consumption regulations laid down by various governments across the world. The mobility and scalability of modular data centers are driving the market. The mobility of modular data centers enables clients to relocate their data centers, rather than demolishing them and constructing a new one at a new site. The cooling units that are used in advanced modular data centers cool more effectively than traditional computer room air conditioning units. Disaster recovery advantages significantly drive the market growth. While there are organizations that take a modular approach to their data centers for the purposes of capacity planning, there are other organizations like the large organizations that leverage modular data centers for their disaster recovery operations.
The global modular data center market accounted for US$ 17.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, data center size and region.
• Depending upon component, the solution segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of solution, the all-in-one containers segment is expected to register attractive growth over the forecast period in the global modular data center market.
• On the basis of data center size, the target market is segmented into small, mid-size and large data centres. Owing to the high preference, high maintenance and vast applications in several verticals, small modular data centres are expected to witness a comparatively high growth rate.
• By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the highest owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and edge computing. The North America modular data center market is expected to dominate the global modular data center market due to the high presence of modular data center providers as well as a strong IT and telecom industry in the region.
Growth Factors of Modular Data Center Market:
There are several key growth factors driving the modular data center market:
‣ Increasing demand for data storage and processing: With the rise of digital technologies, businesses and organizations are generating more data than ever before. This has created a significant demand for data storage and processing solutions, which modular data centers can provide.
‣ Cost-effectiveness: Modular data centers are typically less expensive to build and operate than traditional data centers, as they can be pre-manufactured and assembled off-site, reducing construction and maintenance costs.
‣ Energy efficiency: Modular data centers are designed to be highly energy-efficient, using advanced cooling systems and other technologies to reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs
‣ Scalability: Modular data centers can be easily scaled up or down as needed, allowing businesses and organizations to quickly adapt to changing demands and requirements
‣ Rapid deployment: Modular data centers can be quickly deployed and operational in a matter of weeks, compared to traditional data centers which can take months or even years to build
‣ Edge computing: With the rise of IoT and other edge computing technologies, there is a growing need for data processing and storage at the network edge. Modular data centers are well-suited for edge computing applications, as they can be easily deployed in remote or harsh environments.
‣ Cloud computing: Cloud computing continues to grow in popularity, driving demand for data center infrastructure that can support cloud-based services and applications. Modular data centers can provide the scalability and flexibility needed to support cloud computing.
Overall, these factors are expected to drive significant growth in the modular data center market in the coming years, as more businesses and organizations turn to these solutions to meet their data processing and storage needs.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes:
• CUPERTINO ELECTRIC INC
• Dell
• Delta Power Solutions
• Eaton
• Hewlett Packard
• Enterprise Development LP
• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
• Inspur Technologies Co.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
