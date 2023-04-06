IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Oregano Oil Market Share, Size, Price, Industry Trends, Report, Key Player, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028

Global Oregano Oil Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand From Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Oregano Oil Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives in-depth analysis of the global oregano oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like origin, content, distribution channel, application, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2018-2028)

Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.5%

People are adopting and using oregano oil on a regular basis, mostly for food preparations, as knowledge of the oil’s health benefits grows. The growing popularity of oregano essential oil is pushing up demand in Europe and North America, raising sales in the global oregano essential oil industry.

Natural preservatives are in high demand in the food and beverage industry. The aromatherapy and essential oil market are expected to expand at the fastest pace due to growing knowledge of essential oils’ healing properties.

Oregano Oil Industry Definition and Major Segments

The oregano plant’s leaves are used to make oregano oil. It is well-known for its health benefits and healing powers. Oregano’s biological activities, as well as its use in several drugs, are attributed to the chemical carvacrol. Antitumor, antimicrobial, antimutagenic, and analgesic properties are just a few of the benefits of oregano oil.

On the basis of origin, the market is divided into:

Organic
Conventional

Based on content, the industry can be segmented into:

Carvacrol 0% to 24%
Carvacrol 25% to 50%
Carvacrol 51% to 75%
Others

By distribution channel, the industry is bifurcated into:

Direct
Indirect

On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into:

Food and Beverage
Cosmetic and Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America
1.1 United States of America
1.2 Canada
2 Europe
2.1 Germany
2.2 United Kingdom
2.3 France
2.4 Italy
2.5 Others
3 Asia Pacific
3.1 China
3.2 Japan
3.3 India
3.4 ASEAN
3.5 Others
4 Latin America
4.1 Brazil
4.2 Argentina
4.3 Mexico
4.4 Others
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3 Nigeria
5.4 South Africa
5.5 Others

Oregano Oil Market Trends

The demand for oregano essential oil in the pharmaceuticals industry has increased dramatically in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast era. Oregano leaves have the largest proportion of phenol, the antibacterial constituent, of all aromatic plants.

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has seen the highest demand for oregano oil, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. To spread out the versatility of oregano oil across the board, the main key participants and manufacturers are investing more and more in research and development activities. The launch of newer blends with increasing customer tastes is aided by a range of food items and R&D activities.

Europe has the largest market share in the global oregano oil market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast era, while North America has the second largest revenue share. The growing use of oregano oil in the food industry in the area is pushing up demand for the oil. Since oregano oil is increasingly used in medicines and aromatherapy in Asia Pacific, the market is expected to develop significantly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., doTERRA International LLC, AOS Product Pvt. Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

