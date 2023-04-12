Greenpoint Properties Offers Quick and Easy Cash Homebuying Solutions for Triad Region Homeowners
Greenpoint Properties helps homeowners in North Carolina sell their houses by offering a fast cash 4-step home buying process
If you're a homeowner in the Triad region of North Carolina planning to sell your property, choose Greenpoint Properties for a quick, easy, and stress-free home-selling experience.”HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpoint Properties, a locally-owned and family-run homebuying business, offers homeowners in the Triad region of North Carolina a quick and easy way to sell their property.
By paying cash, Greenpoint Properties can close quickly or on the homeowner's schedule without extra fees or costs, making the process a breeze.
The company follows a simple four-step process:
Homeowners are encouraged to tell Greenpoint Properties about their property, which can be done quickly, efficiently, and free of charge.
If the property meets its buying criteria, Greenpoint Properties will contact the homeowner to set up a quick appointment.
A fair, written, no-obligation offer will be presented to the homeowner.
Greenpoint Properties will close with a reputable local attorney, and the homeowner will receive cash in as little as seven days.
Greenpoint Properties takes pride in buying the property in its as-is condition, meaning homeowners don't have to worry about repairing or cleaning up their property before selling.
They also buy houses in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, and other areas.
The team behind Greenpoint Properties is committed to providing homeowners with better options for selling their properties and improving the Triad by transforming distressed houses into great new homes for purchase and rent.
Kellie leads the purchasing team and specializes in creating mutually beneficial transactions with homeowners.
Bryan Lawlor, the founder of Greenpoint Properties, is a straight-shooter who is easy to work with and always finds the win-win.
Greenpoint Properties' business is built on integrity, honesty, and respect.
The company chose the name Greenpoint as a tribute to the neighborhood in Brooklyn, where their family made its home after coming to America nearly a century ago.
The values of treating everyone with dignity, decency, and honesty were passed on to them and are shared by their neighbors across North Carolina.
Greenpoint Properties has received glowing testimonials from satisfied homeowners.
Dylan, a happy client, inherited a house he had no idea what to do with, but Greenpoint Properties took care of the headache and gave him more money than he ever could have imagined.
Justin, another happy client, found the company timely and professional.
Todd, another satisfied customer, highly recommends working with Bryan.
Greenpoint Properties buys houses in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Archdale, Brown Summit, Clemmons, Colfax, Jamestown, Kernersville, Lewisville, Oak Ridge, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Thomasville, Walkertown, and Wallburg.
For those interested in selling their house quickly and with no extra fees or costs, Greenpoint Properties offers a simple solution.
Contact them today by filling out the form on www.selltogreenpoint.com or calling (336) 234-2323 to start a conversation about selling your house. You also read Greenpoint Properties testimonials on their website.
