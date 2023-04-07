My Emergency Dentist Launches Same-day Appointments for Urgent Dental Needs
EINPresswire.com/ -- My Emergency Dentist, a full-service dental clinic in Perth, has announced the launch of same-day appointments for urgent dental needs. Patients who experience dental pain or have had a dental accident can now receive prompt attention and treatment by booking an emergency appointment with the clinic.
The same-day appointments are designed to accommodate those who require immediate attention, without having to wait for days or even weeks for an appointment. With this new service, My Emergency Dentist is taking a proactive approach to addressing urgent dental needs and ensuring that patients receive the care they need when they need it the most.
The clinic boasts state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly qualified and experienced dentists who are dedicated to providing exceptional dental care. Patients can expect to receive personalised treatment plans and expert advice on how to maintain good oral health.
As a clinic that provides a wide range of dental services, My Emergency Dentist understands the importance of immediate attention when it comes to urgent dental care. The clinic's GIDE Master Clinician, Dr Kent Tan, stated, "The team knows how crucial it is to provide timely and effective dental care to their patients, especially in emergency situations. My Emergency Dentist's same-day appointments for urgent dental needs will ensure that patients receive the care they require promptly."
My Emergency Dentist has a team of experienced dentists who assess each patient's current dental situation and provide tailored treatment plans. The clinic is also a preferred provider for several health funds, including Smile.com.au, Bupa, CBHS, HBF, Medibank, NIB, and HCF, making it easier for patients to access the care they need.
Emergency Dentist Perth’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible dental care has also been appreciated by patients. The team has made it easier for patients to receive emergency dental care without breaking the bank.
My Emergency Dentist provides a range of other dental treatments, including preventative care, relief of pain, teeth straightening, crowns, implants, cosmetic dentistry, and general dentistry. The clinic also offers payment and finance options to make dental care more accessible for patients.
Dr Tan emphasised that the clinic's commitment to providing high-quality dental care extends beyond emergency situations. "The team is dedicated to ensuring that their patients receive the best possible care and treatment for their dental needs," he said.
My Emergency Dentist's central location in Perth makes it convenient for patients from all around Perth and its outer suburbs to access their services.
Patients who require urgent dental care or wish to schedule a Same-Day appointment with Emergency Dentist Perth can contact My Emergency Dentist at (08) 9020 7222
Dr Kent Tan
