Dangbei Showcases Support for Serbia Team as Official Sponsor in UEFA Euro 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dangbei , a premium provider of smart large-screen services, has been announced as an official sponsor of the Serbia national football team in the UEFA Euro 2024. As the exclusive partner of the Serbia team, Dangbei has injected the brand’s dynamic, vitality and enthusiasm into the team morale. This marks Dangbei's second appearance at a major international football event, following its debut at the World Cup in Qatar.According to Mr. Xu, Dangbei's General Manager of Overseas Business, "We are proud to support the Serbia national football team in the UEFA Euro 2024. Our mission is to provide our customers with an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens, and we are excited to share this experience with fans of the beautiful game around the world".Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors, and more. The company's large-screen software has achieved top position in China, while its applications and contents cover a wide range of fields, such as music, film and television, health, education, and tools. Dangbei also ranks Top 2 in terms of shipments in China and occupies the top position in the laser projector category. Dangbei's flagship projector, the Dangbei Mars Pro , has impressed home theater lovers with its laser 4K UHD quality, while its sub-brand product the Emotn N1 , the first Netflix officially licensed projector of the company, has become an ideal go-to home theater for global consumers.In the future, Dangbei will launch several new creations in international markets to further upgrade the audience's large-screen experience. Whether users prefer watching TV shows, playing video games, or watching sporting events like the UEFA Euro 2024, Dangbei's innovative products offer a versatile and exciting entertainment experience."We are inspired by the trust of over 200 million users, and this drives us to provide constant guidance to the global entertainment landscape. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of large-screen technology, and bring our products to even more people worldwide. We believe that everyone should have access to the best possible entertainment experience, and we are committed to making this a reality through our global expansion efforts." said Mr. Xu.Check Dangbei smart projectors on Amazon official stores:Dangbei Mars Pro：Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Q5J3D35 Emotn N1:Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQJCCHMV Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0BZVHW958

