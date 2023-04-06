Europe Fish Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The growing popularity and adoption of seafood in the food industry are leading to the expansion of the European fish market.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Fish Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe fish market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product type, distribution channel, sector and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-fish-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): 5.6 million tons (EU-28 Fish Production)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3% (EU-28 Fish Production )
The fish market in Europe is booming for a variety of reasons, the most important of which is that European citizens are spending more money on fish and seafood despite higher prices. This may be due to the expansion of European aquaculture production and landings, which has increased both demand and prices. In Europe, there is also a strong demand for new recipes and dishes featuring tuna, prawns, and trout as main ingredients. Since Europe has a large coastal area, the popularity of these recipes is propelling the market growth of fish. Furthermore, traditional seafood dishes are now being sold in fast food restaurants across Europe, boosting the region’s fish market growth further.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Fishes are limbless cold-blooded vertebrates with gills that help them survive in water and fins that help them swim. They are eaten by non-vegetarians or pescetarians all over the world because of their many benefits, such as proteins and other nutrients. The fishing industry has a relatively lower carbon footprint as compared to poultry or red meat and, thus, environmentally conscious consumers are increasingly shifting toward fish consumption over poultry and red meat.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-fish-market
On the basis of fish type, the market is segmented into:
• Tuna
• Cod
• Salmon
• Alaska Pollock
• Surimi
• Hake
• Herring
• Mussel
• Squid
• Others
On the basis of product type, the industry is categorised into:
• Fresh
• Frozen
• Canned
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the industry is bifurcated into:
• Retail
• Institutional
By sector, the industry is segmented into:
• Organised
• Unorganised
The regional markets for the product include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growing popularity and adoption of seafood in the food industry are leading to the expansion of the European fish market. Further, as a result of the strong demand for seafood from customers across all demographics, the industry is growing at a healthy pace. The fishing industry causes a lower carbon footprint, especially if the fish caught are wild and not grown through pisciculture, thus, the increasingly environmentally conscious consumers are preferring to consume fish as a source of meat, rather than poultry or red meat. This is further propelling the growth of the Europe fish market. Furthermore, the growing use of tuna in sandwiches, bagels, and baguettes has ignited new interest in the industry.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Nordic Seafood A/S, Frigonova, s.r.o., The Fish Company, Marine Food B.V., and Sykes Seafoods Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Related Reports:
https://worldnewspoint.net/smart-tv-market-size-share-report/
https://newsvilles.com/kombucha-tea-market-to-reach-7-04-billion-by-2028-with-growing-demand-for-natural-and-organic-beverages-and-rising-popularity-of-fermented-foods/
https://nboxoffice.com/epharmacy-market-report/
https://worldnewspoint.net/semiconductor-market-report/
https://nexon.pk/cosmetics-market-forecast-2023-2028-steady-growth-driven-by-rising-incomes-and-consumer-focus-on-natural-ingredients/
Mathew Williams
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other