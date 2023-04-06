Top Mayonnaise Brands | Companies and Innovation: The Latest Trends on the Market

Top Mayonnaise Brands and Companies Worldwide:

Top mayonnaise companies are introducing egg-less, vegan, low-fat, and organic mayonnaise variants to attract vegan and health-conscious consumers.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayonnaise represents a thick and white condiment that is prepared by combining oil, egg yolks, lemon juice, vinegar, flavoring agents, seasonings, etc. It is formulated by slowly combining these ingredients and then whisking them at a rapid pace. Mayonnaise offers numerous health benefits, such as enhancing nutrient absorption, lowering cholesterol levels, improving overall heart health, etc., if consumed in moderation. As such, it is extensively utilized as a base for making other sauces, including tartar sauce and thousand island salad dressings.

The inflating popularity of international cuisines and ethnic food recipes is primarily driving the mayonnaise market. In line with this, the growing demand for affordable and convenient meals that require minimal cooking time and efforts, on account of the changing dietary habits and evolving lifestyles of consumers, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of mayonnaise as a spread in sandwiches, tacos, burgers, etc., a dip for snacks, and a dressing in salads to enhance the taste of raw vegetables is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several key market players are introducing egg-less, vegan, low-fat, and organic variants in unique flavors, such as mint, cheese, tangy pickle, chipotle, tandoori, etc., to expand their customer base, which, in turn, is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the rising number of online retail channels aiding in the smooth and extensive distribution of the product is anticipated to fuel the mayonnaise market over the forecasted period.

How big is the mayonnaise market?

The global mayonnaise market size reached US$ 12.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.08% during 2023-2028.

List of Top Mayonnaise Brands and Companies Worldwide:

1. Nestlé SA

2. The Kraft Heinz Company

3. McCormick and Company, Inc.

4. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

5. Unilever PLC

