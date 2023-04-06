Revolutionizing Rail Transportation: A Comprehensive Overview of Railway Propulsion Systems and Their Future

Railway Propulsion System Market by Type, by Applications, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Railway propulsion system are a set of interconnected components that are used to drive locomotives, carriages, and wagons. Propulsion system includes diesel or electric locomotives along with an alternator to convert mechanical energy to electric energy and a traction motor is used to transfer electric energy to wheel of rolling stock using axle and driving gear units resulting in linear motion. Furthermore, technological advancement has led to development of superior semiconductor devices such as insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and thyristors, reliable AC induction motors, and electrification of locomotives & railroad. Thus, incorporation of traction motors has lowered emission, reduced manufacturing & maintenance cost, and improved the performance of locomotives.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Rise in government spending on railway projects, cost-effectiveness of rail freight, and rise in technological advancement in railway propulsion system is expected to drive growth of the market.

However, stringent emission norms for locomotives, high maintenance cost, and rise in price of fuel can hamper the growth of the market.

Moreover, emergence of maglev trains, rise in e-commerce logistics & transportation, and rise in demand for alternative fuel in locomotives act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Technological advancement has a significant impact on the propulsion systems of maglev trains. It has resulted in emergence of various technologies that will increase the speed of travelling with improved safety and comfort. Maglev trains also known as magnetic levitation train that uses two sets of magnets one set to repel and push the train up off the track and another set to move the elevated train ahead.

For instance, in 2021 China has developed a prototype of super bullet maglev train that travels at a maximum speed of 630 kilometres per hour. Moreover, Japan is also constructing a new high speed railway line between Tokyo and Nagoya for maglev train. In 2020 India’s BHEL partnered with Swiss Rapide AG to bring maglev trains to India. All these new developments in railways system act as opportunity for growth of railway propulsion system market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

ABB,

ALSTOM,

Bombardier,

CRRC,

General Electric,

Hitachi,

Hyundai Rotem,

Siemens,

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,

Toshiba

