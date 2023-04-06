Lytics Partners with C2C Global; Sponsors Upcoming Events in Chicago and Sunnyvale

As the only 100% Google Cloud-native CDP, Lytics highlights the combined power of customer data and Google Cloud to the Google
Cloud Customer Community
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, a next-generation customer data platform (CDP), has partnered with C2C Global, the largest worldwide community of Google Cloud users.
Lytics has sponsored C2C’s upcoming event: Let’s Talk Tech Chicago: Cloud Conversations with Kelsey Hightower on April 11, 2023 in Chicago. Jeff Seacrist, Lytics’ SVP of Product & Product Marketing will also present the session: Why Reliable Data Architecture Must Underpin Modern Business Infrastructure, at the event. The session will provide guidance on how CPG brands can master data management while minimizing risk of data exposure.
Further, Lytics will sponsor: 2Gather: Cloud Adoption Summit Sunnyvale, an all-day interactive event that will offer new perspectives on optimization for cloud plans.
Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics, will present the session: Scale Fast, Globally, and Securely with a Google Cloud-Native CDP.
Lytics recently debuted a new data clean room solution, powered by Google Cloud Platform (GCP), a secure data sharing and enrichment offering from Lytics, running on Google Cloud, for advertisers and media brands. The integration with BigQuery makes Lytics an ideal application to simplify and unlock data sharing by unifying and coalescing datasets that helps businesses to build or expand existing BigQuery data warehouses. Marketing partners can match lists, share contacts, augment profiles, and run joint campaigns, or multi-brand organizations can share and activate data across their enterprise, while protecting PII.
“We believe in the power of community,” said Kaykas-Wolf. “C2C Global brings together the most engaged and passionate Google Cloud customers and evangelists in the world. Walking a tightrope between personalization and privacy, and between data activation and data security will continue to be a challenge for businesses in 2023. But by starting with a sense of purpose and clear intention, Lytics and Google Cloud can help our collective community lay the groundwork for an effective, privacy-first strategy that ensures ROI, compliance, and customer trust simultaneously,” Kaykas-Wolff added.
Last year, Lytics also debuted the Lytics Private Instance and Lytics Private Cloud on Google Cloud, a full set of features available as part of the Lytics platform, ranging from data pipeline and profile management, to audience exploration, creation, and activation, to be deployed inside a customer’s Google Cloud environment.
About Lytics
Lytics is the premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and the only 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Built around a BigQuery cloud data warehouse, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
About C2C
At C2C Global, our mission is to bring together people from every corner of the Google Cloud universe to connect, learn, and shape the future of the cloud. We provide a place for Google Cloud users to start collaborating in real-time with other cloud-minded, future-focused peers from across the globe. Our community members can tap into insights from leading experts in the field and learn from each other on the topics that matter most to them through articles, webinars and in-person events.
