Hydrochloric Acid Market Size, Industry Trends And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Hydrochloric Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hydrochloric acid market. As per TBRC’s hydrochloric acid global market forecast, the hydrochloric acid market size is expected to grow to $2.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The growth in the hydrochloric acid global market is due to increased demand for water and wastewater treatment. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hydrochloric acid global market share. Major players in the hydrochloric acid global market include AGC Chemicals Americas Inc., BASF SE, Covestro LLC, Detrex Corporation, ERCO Worldwide, Ercros SA.
Hydrochloric Acid Global Market Segments
•By Type: Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid, By-Product Hydrochloric Acid
•By Form: Water-Based, Aqueous, Solution
•By Application: Steel Pickling, Oil Well Acidizing, Ore Processing, Food Processing, Pool Sanitation, Calcium Chloride, Other Application
•By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, B2B, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channel
•By End-User: Food and Beverage, Steel, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Textile, Other End-User
•By Geography: The global hydrochloric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hydrochloric acid is a corrosive irritant acid that exists as an aqueous solution of hydrogen chloride (HCl). In the photography, textile, rubber, and electroplating industries, it is used to make fertilizers, dyes, and chlorides.
The Table Of Content For The Hydrochloric Acid Global Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Hydrochloric Acid Market Trends
4. Hydrochloric Acid Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Hydrochloric Acid Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
