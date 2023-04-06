Revolutionizing Laundry: Analyzing the Liquid Detergent Market Trends (2023-2028)

Liquid Detergent Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Liquid Detergent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global liquid detergent market size reached US$ 31.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Liquid Detergent Industry Outlook:

Liquid detergent refers to a cleaning product that is generally used for removing oil and dirt from fabrics. It is a liquid washing agent that is usually composed of sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES), coconut diathonol amide (CDA) and sodium tripoloyphosphate (STPP). In comparison to powder detergent, it is formulated with surfactants that clean and extract soil while being gentle on the fabric and maintaining bright colors. Besides this, it also dissolves better than bar or powder detergents, even at lower temperatures. Due to the easy product availability via online and offline organized retail channels, there has been a considerable increase in the sales of liquid detergent.

Global Liquid Detergent Market Growth:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding personal hygiene among individuals. Coupled with the shifting lifestyle preferences and inflating disposable income levels of the masses, this is providing a boost to the demand for liquid detergents. Additionally, numerous leading players are heavily investing in the expansion of their product line, which is impacting the growth of the market. Also, increasing investments in the development of aggressive marketing strategies, celebrity endorsements and innovative packaging solutions are creating a positive market outlook.

Along with this, various manufacturers are introducing organic variants of liquid detergents due to the rising awareness regarding the adverse effect of harsh chemicals, which is gaining widespread prominence among consumers. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, various technological advancements in the manufacturing process, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further positively influencing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Brands in Liquid Detergent Industry:

• Henkel

• Procter & Gamble

• The Clorox Company

• Church & Dwight

• Unilever

Breakup by Product Type:

• Inorganic Liquid Detergent

• Organic Liquid Detergent

Breakup by End-Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

