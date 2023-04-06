Aerospace Titanium Market Size, Share And Trends Forecast For 2023-2032

Aerospace Titanium Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Titanium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aerospace titanium global market. As per TBRC’s aerospace titanium market forecast, the aerospace titanium market size is expected to grow to $3.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the aerospace titanium global market is due to increase in military spending. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace titanium global market share. Major players in the aerospace titanium market include Acnis International, Supra Alloys, Bralco Metals Inc., Kobelco Group, Precision Castparts Corporation.

Aerospace Titanium Market Segments

• By Type: TC4, TC6, TC16, Ti555, Other Types

• By Alloy Type: Alpha, Alpha+Beta, Beta

• By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopters, and Military Aircraft

• By Application: Structural Airframes, Engines, and Other Applications

• By Geography: The global aerospace titanium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace titanium refers to titanium used in aircraft, armour plating, naval ships, spacecraft, and missiles due to its high tensile strength-to-density ratio, good corrosion resistance, and ability to sustain fairly high temperatures without creep.

