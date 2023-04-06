Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market is estimated to be US$ 506.8 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.1%-By PMI

Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market-By PMI
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotherapy is a type of treatment which uses substances made from living organisms for treating diseases. The substance may occur naturally in body or made in laboratory. There are different types of biological therapies used in cancer such as – Cytokine therapy, Gene therapy, Adoptive cell transfer, Biochemotherapy, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Monoclonal antibodies, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin therapy, Oncolytic virus therapy, Immunoconjugates, Immune checkpoint modulators, Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, Targeted drug therapy, Cancer Vaccines etc. Biological therapy for cancer has become active area of cancer research. Some biotherapeutics help in stimulating or suppressing the immune system to help the body to fight against cancer. Main difference in chemotherapy and biotherapy is – chemotherapy helps in utilizing chemicals for destroying existing cancerous cells while biological therapies or biotherapeutics are derived from living organisms which modifies immune response. Biotherapeutics can be given by injection, mouth or by intravenously. Hormone therapy is a cancer treatment which helps to slow or stop down the growth of cancer which uses hormones to grow. Hormone therapy is also known as endocrine therapy, and hormonal therapy. Hormone therapy used in treating breast and prostate cancer which uses hormone to grow. Hormone therapy is often used along with other cancer treatment by making a tumor smaller before surgery or radiation therapy. Hormone therapy lowers a risk of cancer that will come back after main treatment. Hormone therapy also help in destroying cancer cells which has returned or spread to other parts of the body. However, advancement in therapies has given positive impact on target market growth.
•In January 2023, Wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has launched ‘Palbociclib’ a novel targeted therapy for advanced breast cancer. ‘Palbociclib’ is approved by US FDA, CDSCO, and EMA in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor negative, hormone receptor positive, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
•In October 2022, Johnson & Johnson’s blood cancer therapy ‘TECVAYLI’ (teclistamb-cqyv) is approved by US FDA. ‘TECVAYLI’ is the Janssen’s fourth approved treatment for multiple myeloma. Newly approved ‘TECVAYLI’ is a first in class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody which is administered as subcutaneous treatment.
•In October 2022, Eli Lilly and Company’s ‘Verzenio’ is approved by FDA for treating adult patients with early breast cancer, hormone receptor positive (HR ), and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), etc. Drug combined with endocrine therapy for patient with breast cancer at higher risk of recurrence & Ki-67 (marker of cellular proliferation) score of less than 20 percent.
•In May 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb has announced the presentation of scientific research across cancers & blood disorders at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting & European hematology Association (EHA) Congress which underscores the company’s commitment for delivering transformational therapies for patients. Bristol Myers Squibb company has made significant progress for patient with cancers & blood disorders by delivering differentiated treatment choices across modalities such as immunotherapy, CAR T and erythroid maturation.
Analyst View:
Cancer Therapies has provide benefits like preventing cancer from spreading, slowing growth of cancer, and killing cancer cells which has spread to other parts of body. Gene therapy has represented a novel alternative for management of diseases which has no satisfactory cure. Gene therapy for cancer treatment has made a good progress in last three decades. Gene therapy has better safety with tolerable adverse effects than chemotherapy used in treatment of cancer. Assessment of host humoral & cellular immunity and tumor genomic analysis, will facilitate a better selection of most appropriate patient for gene therapy in future. Recent progress in developing effective, safe vectors for gene delivery & understanding activity of nucleases can facilitate future genome editing as new treatment approaches for incurable disease like cancer. Advancement in biotechnologies and gene therapy drugs with safe vectors would play a greater role in prophylaxis & management of cancer in future. However, rising cancer diseases and advancement in therapies and biotherapies is expected to boost the demand for Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market accounted for US$ 182.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 506.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.1%. The Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market is segmented based on Type, Top Selling Drugs, Application, End-Users and Region.
• Based on Type, Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market is segmented into Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Biotherapy, Hormone Therapy and others.
• Based on Top Selling Drugs, Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market is segmented into Avastin, Rituxan, Revlimid, Velcade, Herceptin, Opdivo, and others.
• Based on Application, Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Melanoma, Head & Neck Cancer, and others.
• Based on End-Users, Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market is segmented into Hospital, Consumption, and others.
• By Region, the Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market:
>Johnson & Johnson
>Pfizer Inc
>Amgen Inc
>Eli Lilly and Company
>Bristol-Myers Squibb
>Hoffman-La Roche AG
>Celgene Corporation
>Novartis AG
>Merck & Co Inc
>AbbVie Inc
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Cancer Therapeutics and Biotherapeutics Market:
1. What is the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market?
The cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market is the market for drugs and therapies that are used to treat cancer. This includes both traditional chemotherapy drugs and newer, targeted and immunotherapies.
2. What are some of the key drivers of growth in the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market?
The key drivers of growth in the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market include the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, the development of new and innovative therapies, and rising demand for personalized cancer treatments.
3. What are some of the challenges facing the cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market?
The cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics market faces challenges such as the high cost of drug development and production, regulatory hurdles, and the need to balance the effectiveness of therapies with potential side effects and patient safety concerns.
4. What are some of the main types of cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics?
The main types of cancer therapeutics and biotherapeutics include chemotherapy drugs, targeted therapies such as kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies, and biotherapies such as gene therapies.
5. How important is personalized medicine in the treatment of cancer?
Personalized medicine is increasingly important in the treatment of cancer, as it allows for tailored treatments that are more effective and have fewer side effects. Personalized medicine can include genetic testing to identify specific mutations that drive a patient's cancer, and the development of targeted therapies that are designed to inhibit those mutations.
